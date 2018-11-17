Emily Ratajkowski’s 22 Sexiest Red Carpet Looks Of All-Time

It’s no secret that Emily Ratajkowski can rock a swimsuit to perfection, but she also heats things up on the red carpet in sexy looks, too! Check out her sexiest red carpet pics here.

Emily Ratajkowski is not afraid to show off her super hot body in revealing looks…even at the most high profile red carpet events! The Met Gala is a great place to push the limit when it comes to sexy fashion, and Emily has taken advantage of that year after year. At the event in 2016, she put MAJOR leg on display in her one-shouldered gown with thigh high leg slit. The ensemble was a wardrobe malfunction waiting to happen, but Emily managed to keep everything in place and rock the look like a pro!

At the 2018 Met Gala, Emily’s dress actually looked a bit covered up from the front, thanks to the gold gown’s long sleeves and high neckline. However, if you looked a little lower, you’d notice another sexy slit, and when Emily turned around, she revealed that the dress was completely backless. Backless dresses are a great way to add sex appeal to a red carpet look, and Emily did it to perfection at this event!

Can we also talk about some off Emily’s Vanity Fair Oscar Party looks over the years?! In 2018, she wore a gorgeous, dark red velvet dress to the show, and although it didn’t show major skin, it still showcased Emily’s body perfectly. The same can be said for her beaded, feathered look in 2017. Stunning!

