Emily Ratajkowksi Feels Lucky To Have A ‘Sweet’ Husband: All The Ways He Spoils Her

Emily Ratajkowski feels so loved with her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard! A source close to the model told HL EXCLUSIVELY that he’s ‘always’ doing the sweetest things for her!

Emily Ratajkowski seems in complete wedded bliss, and it’s no shock if you know what loving and caring guy her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, is! A source close to Emily told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that her husband is probably the most romantic guy around. “Seb is a very romantic guy, he’s always doing really sweet and creative things to make Emily feel loved,” our source told us. “They are both super busy with work and Emily especially is often traveling so he’s found ways to make her smile no matter where in the world she is.”

Despite their busy work schedules, Sebastian always finds ways to surprise and treat Emily. “When she’s traveling, he always tries to be her wake-up call in the morning, so he can always be the first person she talks to in the morning,” our source went on to say. “One time he even called the hotel and ordered her breakfast to her room and called as it was arriving, he really goes the extra mile to spoil her and make her feel loved.”

Apparently, it was only a few days ago that our source claims he treated her to flowers. “He’s in New York working on a movie (Uncut Gems with Adam Sandler) right now and Emily had to go to Australia for work and when she arrived he had flowers and little note waiting for her in her room, he’d called ahead,” our source told us at the time. “Emily feels very lucky to have such a sweet man.” We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest news about Emily and Seb. In the meantime, check out all of their latest pics together in our gallery above.