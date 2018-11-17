Gabrielle Union Shares Cutest Pic Yet Of Dwyane Wade With Their One-Week-Old Daughter

What do you get when you mix a cute dad with baby feet? This adorable new photo of Dwyane Wade and his one-week-old daughter, which was shared by Gabrielle Union!

Gabrielle Union spent the “perfect Friday night” in with her one-week-old daugter Kaavia and husband Dwyane Wade, 36, on Nov. 16, and she shared the sweet moment online. The actress, 46, posted the cutest pic of her shirtless husband admiring their little girl’s tiny feet as they enjoyed a relaxing night at home together. “Cute dad x baby feet = Perfect Friday Night,” she captioned the adorable photo on Instagram. Dwyane looks to be enjoying fatherhood, as he can be seen curled up beside his baby girl, who was laying on the bed and wearing a black and red onesie. See the cute snap below!

As we previously shared with you, Gabrielle and Dwyane welcomed their “miracle baby” into the world, via surrogate, on Nov. 7 after a long battle with infertility. And just a few days ago, they shared their baby girl’s name for the very first time by revealing a photo of the words Kaavia James tattooed onto Dwyane’s shoulder. “#TBT Goes back to that one night in China when i decided to get my daughters name tattooed on me. Kaavia James Union Wade! #paternityleave,” he captioned the pic.

We think it’s safe to say that Dwyane and Gabrielle are thrilled to be parents. In another pic they both shared on Wednesday, Nov. 14, Gabrielle could be seen cradling their newborn. “That baby smell,” she wrote — it’s “heaven.” And the NBA star was also seen holding Kaavia in his arms while he fed her a bottle. “Daddy’s Girl,” Gabrielle captioned the moment.

Kaavia is the first child for Gabrielle, however, Dwyane has three children from a previous marriage — sons Xavier Zechariah, 5, Zion Malachi Airamis, 11, and Zaire Blessing Dwyane, 16. Sadly, the couple struggled for years to conceive on their own. Gabrielle even did multiple cycles of IVF, but they resulted in nearly ten miscarriages. “For three years, my body has been a prisoner of trying to get pregnant — I’ve either been about to go into an IVF cycle, in the middle of an IVF cycle, or coming out of an IVF cycle,” she wrote in her new book, We’re Going to Need More Wine.