Ariana Grande’s Haircut: Why She Chopped Off Her Ponytail Before 2019

Ariana Grande’s shorter hair is symbolic of major life changes, HL has EXCLUSIVELY learned. Here’s how the haircut has kick-started a new phase in the singer’s life.

There’s more to Ariana Grande’s haircut than a breakup. Shorter hair is usually a rite of passage for heartbroken individuals, but for the “Sweetener” singer, there’s much more to her major hair change, we’ve learned. “Ariana needed to change some things up, and changing her hairstyle is her saying that she wants things to be a clean slate moving into 2019,” a source close to Ariana EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife after the songstress debuted the new ‘do (below) on Nov. 15. “She really needs to hit the reset button because she has gone through a lot of heartache and she just needs to start working on herself and making herself the best she can be.”

At only age 25, Ariana has already been forced to face an unfair amount of trauma. Twenty-two lives were lost in an explosion at Ariana’s Manchester, England concert in May 2017. She then lost her ex-boyfriend of two years, Mac Miller, to an overdose of “fentanyl, cocaine and ethanolon” on Sept. 7, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner. She ended her brief engagement with SNL performer Pete Davidson, 24, shortly afterwards in October. After dealing with all of these life-changing events, “the new hairstyle is all about new beginnings and change and she is excited to see what the future holds for her,” our source explains. We’ll be seeing more changes in the pop star than her hair length.

“She has matured so much with Mac’s death and the relationship with Pete going sour,” our source tells us. “She really has become a very strong woman after all of this and she feels a physical change was needed to show that she is changing inside herself in a positive way as well.” And many fans certainly sensed this in her latest hit, “Thank U, Next,” which surprised many listeners when it landed on their Spotify playlists on Nov. 3. Ari is anything but discreet as she shouts out her gratitude towards ex-boyfriends throughout the song, but she also sings about looking forward to a relationship with herself.

The singer herself foreshadowed the era of Ariana 2.0 in her recent text exchange with fellow music icon Halsey, 24, which she shared to her Instagram Story on Nov. 16. As we’ve told you, the “Bad at Love” singer messaged Ariana, “Honestly just happy it’s us rn. The ladies need us. Time for an uprising… Attention world: we are no longer taking your s**t.” Ari simply replied, “AT ALL.” New hair, new attitude. Us Arianators are excited.