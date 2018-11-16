Exclusive
Are Zayn Malik & Gigi Hadid Getting Married? — Why She Wouldn’t Be Shocked If They Eloped Over The Holidays
Are Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid ready to put a ring on their two-year relationship? Well, here’s why Gigi wouldn’t be ‘surprised’ if Zayn got down on one knee, as HL has EXCLUSIVELY learned.
We’re finally entering Christmas season, and with that, proposal season! Gigi Hadid, 23, wouldn’t be too shocked if her boyfriend Zayn Malik, 25, joined the wave of lovebirds who are scrambling to pop the big question while there is still snow and twinkly lights for their photo ops, according to our source. “They talk about marriage and having kids all the time,” a source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. “And seeing Zayn’s former bandmates Louis [Tomlinson] and Liam [Payne] have kids has given Gigi a touch of baby fever too.” While these two are romanticizing the idea of a family, here’s the realistic timeline we can expect.
“But she is not pressuring him into making any major decisions,” our source clarifies. “While she would love an engagement ring over the holidays, she is not expecting one anytime soon.” Although it may seem like there was never a time Gigi and Zayn were anything but one unit, they have actually only been dating for over two years! But still, “Gigi loves Zayn because he is so romantic and sweet, so she would not be surprised at all if he did something crazy to prove his love for her and proposed,” our source reveals. Santa, that’s what we want for Christmas — but there’s more. “Gigi would also not be shocked if Zayn took it a step further and did something even crazier like elope with her in Paris or something romantic like that,” our source claims. If that European getaway happens, can we get a repeat of their 2016 Vogue photo shoot that broke the Internet?
With Gigi and Zayn’s dark days behind them (AKA, their brief split in early 2018), we’re only seeing a bright future from here. Yes, even despite those worrisome lyrics on Zayn’s new song, “No Candle No Light,” which came out on Nov. 15! As a refresher, he sang, “I can’t do it, no baby, I can’t do it//I only end up losing, who are we fooling//Agree to disagree, some things ain’t meant to be//.” But put your worries of Zayn experiencing relationship cold feet to rest, as our source says, “Gigi loves Zayn’s new song with Nicki [Minaj]. She can relate to the lyrics and understands why fans think they are about the tough times she endured with Zayn.” And our source gives us even more hope, adding, “She is so happy that they made it through the hard parts of their relationship and is glad that they are still together.” The feelings are mutual, Gigi!