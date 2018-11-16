‘Teen Mom OG’: Tyler Baltierra & Catelynn Lowell Battle Over New Relationship Issues

Before Catelynn Lowell heads to couple’s counseling with Tyler Baltierra, she asks for a heads-up on what problems her husband wants to hash out…boy, does he have a lot. Watch the teaser for the Nov. 19 episode, here.

The truth is coming out. Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra, both 26, are prepping for their big trip to couple’s counseling in the Nov. 19 episode of Teen Mom OG! Curious, Catelynn asks her husband of three years what “issues” he wants to work on, and he doesn’t hesitate to inform her in the episode’s sneak peek. “Communication and keeping each other accountable,” Tyler says off the bat. “If we make a plan or want to do something, then make them accountable for it. Don’t let them slip back into stupid stuff…like, ‘Hey listen, we said we were going to do this, we need to do this.'”

Tyler then explains that “sticking to plans” and “caring enough” to do so are his priorities. Catelynn acknowledges her husband’s lengthy response, as she notes that he seems “frustrated.” He doesn’t try to sugarcoat his agitation, as he adds, “I’m done with the talk. I want more of the walk.” To justify any lack of actions, Catelynn explains that it’s scary to “open up all those old wounds,” but then clarifies that she’s not using past grief as a cop-out. “I’m not trying to use it as an excuse at all but it’s just hard when you have a lot of trauma stuff that you have to work through. It’s scary,” she tells Tyler. The high school sweethearts then ask one another if either are happy. It turns out both are on different pages. WATCH THE SNEAK PEEK CLIP FOR THE NOV. 19 EPISODE OF ‘TEEN MOM OG’ TO FIND OUT HOW THEY ANSWER THAT QUESTION.

Catelynn has been open about her aforementioned traumas since she first starred in the Teen Mom franchise in 2009. We saw her and Tyler break down in tears over Catelynn’s miscarriage in the Feb. 26 episode of Teen Mom OG. And the parents, who share a three-year-old daughter, Novalee Baltierra, have struggled with their respective mental health battles. Catelynn entered rehab for suicidal thoughts resulting from the miscarriage in November 2017, while Tyler addressed his own depression on his and Catelynn’s July 12 appearance on The Dr. Oz Show.

Since then, fans started speculating after Tyler allegedly liked an Instagram comment that put his wife, who is currently pregnant with their third child, on blast…get the scoop on the controversial social media post. But as Catelynn says in today’s sneak peek clip, she and Tyler were just 16 years old when they gave up their first child for adoption. “We said if we can make it through that, we can make it through anything,” Catelynn points out — watch the rest of the clip in the link above.