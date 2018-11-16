Teresa Giudice’s Daughters ‘Suffering’ After Dad Joe’s Deportation Ruling: They’re All ‘Terrified’

Teresa Giudice is in denial and her four daughters are suffering after a judge ruled husband Joe will be deported to Italy once he’s done serving time in prison. We’ve got the details on the family’s heartbreak.

Teresa Giudice recently admitted that she’s trying to not even think about husband Joe‘s deportation order back to Italy once he’s released from prison. She just doesn’t want her mind to go there, but their four daughters 17-year-old Gia, 14-year-old Gabriella, 13-year-old Milania and 9-year-old Audriana are very much aware that they could lose their dad to a country an ocean away from New Jersey. “Teresa’s daughters are suffering so much over the news their dad Joe could be deported. The one taking it the hardest is Milania as she and Joe have a really special bond. Gia, the eldest is being really realistic and mature about the entire thing and is really comforting her younger sisters,” a source close to the family tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Milania is the most emotional as well and the youngest and really is struggling with her dad being gone. Teresa is doing her best to shield Audriana from all of this because she is so young so she’s not fully aware what’s going on. Teresa remains in denial still, and Gia actually is the one reminding her that this really could become their reality,” our insider continues. On Oct. 10, an immigration judge upheld Joe’s deportation order to his native Italy when he’s done serving a 41 month prison sentence on bank and wire fraud charges. He can’t even come back to the states ever again to visit his family.

“Teresa has tried to keep the girls’ lives as normal as possible throughout all of this. She’s doing the same for her own life, too, and leaning heavily on friends and family for support. Teresa is not one to usually ask for help, but she’s not afraid to do so right now and she has a lot of it,” our source tells us.

“She’s under so much stress with four daughters and their schedules and it’s very important for Teresa to have her own life and time, too. She was terrified. She’s telling her girls that their father won’t be deported and not to worry, so they want to believe her, but deep down, Teresa has to know that just may not be the case,” our insider adds.

During a Nov. 8 appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Teresa said she was “stunned” and “shocked” that about the judge upholding Joe’s deportation order and that the couple’s four daughters were “very upset” by the news. As for him being shipped off to Italy, “I don’t even want to think about it. We haven’t discussed it yet,” she revealed, and did say that no matter what happens she won’t divorce Joe.