Scarlett Johansson, Carrie Underwood & More Best Dressed Stars Of The Week

Catherine Duchess of Cambridge at the BBC to highlight work to combat cyberbullying Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge visit to BBC Broadcasting House, London, UK - 15 Nov 2018 To mark Anti-Bullying Week, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will visit The BBC to view the work the broadcaster is doing as a key member of The Duke's Taskforce on the Prevention of Cyberbullying. Their Royal Highnesses will meet young people who wrote and performed in a new campaign video for 'Stop, Speak, Support', which is a youth-led code of conduct to provide guidance on what to do when they witness bullying online. The campaign was started by the young persons' panel on the Taskforce and is now being run by the Anti-Bullying Alliance, which is rolling out materials to thousands of schools across the country.
Eva LongoriaVariety Inclusion Summit, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 15 Nov 2018
Zoe Kravitz 'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald' film premiere, London, UK - 13 Nov 2018 Wearing Armani Prive Same Outfit as catwalk model *9731923ci
View Gallery View Gallery 109 Photos.
With multiple major award shows and movie premieres, this week was a fantastic fashion triumph! See the best looks in pics below!

Scarlett Johansson was stunning at the American Museum of Natural History’s Gala in New York on Nov. 15. Despite the blizzard that was happening outside, she was glowing and gorgeous in a pink tulle ball gown. On the same night in Las Vegas, Halsey was sexy at the Latin Grammy Awards. Her body looks better than ever, thanks to the training she did to get ready to perform at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show!

Margot Robbie wore Chanel at a screening of Mary Queen of Scots in Los Angeles on Nov. 15. Gorgeous, as always! Karlie Kloss looked like a princess, wearing Dior at the Guggenheim International Gala in New York, also on Nov. 15. The CMA Awards saw a ton of amazing dresses, but Carrie Underwood looked amazing, wearing a Uel Camilo gown before hosting the show with Brad Paisley. She had 11 costume changes throughout the night, and she’s pregnant! What a trooper!
Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton visited the BBC Broadcasting House in London on Nov. 15, and wore a dress by Emilia Wickstead. She re-wore the look — she previously rocked it in both 2014 and 2015. Eva Longoria was pretty in plaid at the Variety Inclusion Summit in Los Angeles on Nov. 15. Plaid is super trendy for fall — see stars like Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid rocking the trend here! Kelly Ripa was glowing in gold sequins at the Save The Children Illumination Gala in New York on Nov. 14.
Tessa Thompson was flawless, wearing Prada at the World Premiere of CREED II in New York on Nov. 14. HollywoodLife.com was on the carpet, and we can confirm Michael B. Jordan is as hot in person as he is on screen. Finally, Zoe Kravitz wore Armani Prive at the Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald film premiere in London on Nov. 13. See all of the best dressed stars of the week in the gallery attached above!