Scarlett Johansson, Carrie Underwood & More Best Dressed Stars Of The Week

With multiple major award shows and movie premieres, this week was a fantastic fashion triumph! See the best looks in pics below!

Scarlett Johansson was stunning at the American Museum of Natural History’s Gala in New York on Nov. 15. Despite the blizzard that was happening outside, she was glowing and gorgeous in a pink tulle ball gown. On the same night in Las Vegas, Halsey was sexy at the Latin Grammy Awards. Her body looks better than ever, thanks to the training she did to get ready to perform at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show!

Margot Robbie wore Chanel at a screening of Mary Queen of Scots in Los Angeles on Nov. 15. Gorgeous, as always! Karlie Kloss looked like a princess, wearing Dior at the Guggenheim International Gala in New York, also on Nov. 15. The CMA Awards saw a ton of amazing dresses, but Carrie Underwood looked amazing, wearing a Uel Camilo gown before hosting the show with Brad Paisley. She had 11 costume changes throughout the night, and she's pregnant! What a trooper!

Kate Middleton visited the BBC Broadcasting House in London on Nov. 15, and wore a dress by Emilia Wickstead. She re-wore the look — she previously rocked it in both 2014 and 2015. Eva Longoria was pretty in plaid at the Variety Inclusion Summit in Los Angeles on Nov. 15. Plaid is super trendy for fall — see stars like Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid rocking the trend here! Kelly Ripa was glowing in gold sequins at the Save The Children Illumination Gala in New York on Nov. 14.