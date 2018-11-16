Scarlett Johansson, Carrie Underwood & More Best Dressed Stars Of The Week
With multiple major award shows and movie premieres, this week was a fantastic fashion triumph! See the best looks in pics below!
Scarlett Johansson was stunning at the American Museum of Natural History’s Gala in New York on Nov. 15. Despite the blizzard that was happening outside, she was glowing and gorgeous in a pink tulle ball gown. On the same night in Las Vegas, Halsey was sexy at the Latin Grammy Awards. Her body looks better than ever, thanks to the training she did to get ready to perform at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show!
Tessa Thompson was flawless, wearing Prada at the World Premiere of CREED II in New York on Nov. 14. HollywoodLife.com was on the carpet, and we can confirm Michael B. Jordan is as hot in person as he is on screen. Finally, Zoe Kravitz wore Armani Prive at the Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald film premiere in London on Nov. 13. See all of the best dressed stars of the week in the gallery attached above!