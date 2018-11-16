Victoria’s Secret Photographer Spills On Famous Photo Shoots With Kendall Jenner & More

Kendall Jenner always rocks the runway, but the ‘KUWTK’ star is also making her mark in Russell James’ new book, ‘ANGELS’. We spoke with the Victoria’s Secret photographer and got all the details!

Kendall Jenner, 23, is known for strutting her stuff on the catwalk. Now, the leggy supermodel is about to make a splash with a sexy photo shoot in the upcoming book, “ANGELS,” by famed photographer, Russell James. We sat down with the Victoria’s Secret celebrity photographer and he EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife what it’s like working with some of the most beautiful women in the world. He also dished on what fans can look forward to in his latest collection, which features “striking, intimate and provocative photographs.” Russell originally shot the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star back in 2015, but the two chatted a few years later and Kendall decided to mix things up for another shoot with him. “We talked again a while later and [Kendall] said, ‘You know, I wish I had done that shoot on the beach,’” Russell explained. He agreed and they traveled to a tropical, remote beach and “shot again with a horse and just basically played around.”

Russell also worked with supermodel Hailey Baldwin, 21, and shared an adorable fashion secret about the blonde beauty’s shoot for the book. “I contacted Hailey and said, ‘I don’t know where you’re at or what you’re doing, but I think you’ll be terrific for the book.’ Hailey said, ‘I would love to do it, but do you care if I wear shoes?’” Russell revealed. “I told her I couldn’t care less! It came down to how she wanted to be presented.” The stunning final image of Justin Bieber‘s wife shows a topless Hailey perched atop a stool wearing nothing but tiny grey shorts, and the white sneakers she requested. “[Hailey] was very cool because she was really straight forward in telling me what comfort level she had,” Russell continued. “In the end, I think we ended up with strong, personal images.” And for fans who are wondering if the Biebs was on set during the photo shoot? “Justin did not visit the set while I shot Hailey,” Russell said. “I’ve honestly never been comfortable with someone’s partner on set, but at the same time, if the model wants someone there, that’s fine too.”

In addition to Heidi Klum, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Adriana Lima, Alessandra Ambrosio, and Candice Swanepoel, “ANGELS” also features supermodel sisters, Gigi Hadid, 23, and Bella Hadid, 22. “For Bella and Gigi Hadid, they did not join each other on set or share any advice. They actually worked entirely independently,” the America’s Next Top Model guest judge said. “I remember shooting Bella in the studio and she has a very particular personality. Like all sisters, Bella and Gigi were so close and had so much in common, but at the same time, they are strikingly different people in terms of what they like to wear. They’re both lovers of fashion and they really loved that process of trying things on. There’s more fashion in their pieces than anyone else in the book.”

Like Kendall, supermodel stunner, Cindy Crawford, 52, also shot twice with Russell. “The first time Cindy shot with a lot of clothes and different wardrobes. It was only later that we talked again, I told her that I would like to shoot again and she agreed,” Russell explained. “Cindy discussed that one of the fun things for her was this homage to a part of her past, and the simplistic look of just a bed sheet. So, we got a beautiful home in Malibu and we shot with just a bed sheet. That was really her concept, and how I wanted to interpret it.” The “ANGELS” collection is strictly limited to signed and numbered volumes, and is set for release on December 1.