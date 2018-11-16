Does it get any cuter than these two? Penelope was born back in 2012, and she and her dad have been melting our hearts ever since. Take a look at their sweetest photos!

Penelope Disick, 6, and her mom Kourtney Kardashian, 39, may be known for their matching mother/daughter moments, but that doesn’t mean the KarJenner kid’s relationship with her dad shouldn’t be overshadowed — she and Scott Disick, 35, are no strangers to melting our hearts! We don’t know if it’s because Penelope is Scott’s only daughter, bookended by brothers Reign, 3, and Mason, 8, but the father of three has seemed especially close to his little girl since the start. When stepping out with his kids, Scott often holds Penelope in his arms despite how old she’s getting. And when the young reality star isn’t resting a sleepy head on her dad’s shoulder, she usually holds his hand. Sometimes, Scott even reaches out for her protectively. There’s an awareness between them that is SO sweet.

But they aren’t just cute when they’re out and about. In fact, their more private pics on social media are the real-melters. From posting pictures of her sleeping to referring to her as “my little peep,” we can’t get enough of how much Scott adores her! He even once shared a shot of Penelope holding onto a “Best Dad Ever” plague, so clearly the feeling is mutual. And don’t even get us started on their early days on the reality show! We just about died every time Penelope toddled over to her dad to give him a kiss or sit on his lap to watch TV.

So even though there was a rocky period in 2015 when Scott and Kourtney were splitting and fans were begging him to spend more time with his kids, this father/daughter relationship looks like a strong one! Just take it from Scott. When he missed Penelope’s birthday party during all of the drama, he posted six photos of his little girl on Instagram with the caption, “1 of the only things I’m proud of about myself.”