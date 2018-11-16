National Fast Food Day: Medium Fries For $1 At McDonalds & More Epic Deals

Nov. 16 is National Fast Food Day, and there’s plenty of epic deals to go around. Find out which chains are offering discounts and freebies here!

It’s Friday AND National Fast Food Day, so what better excuse to eat some greasy fried food!? Download the Wendy’s app ASAP if you want to score a free Junior Bacon Cheeseburger — you’ll get one with any purchase if you order on the app beginning on Nov. 16! Plus, this deal runs until Nov. 23, so you have some time to get the hook up! If McDonald’s is more your speed, though, you can download their app to score a medium or small fries for just $1 on National Fast Food Day. ONE DOLLAR!

At Chick-fil-A, you can score a free chicken sandwich, and all you have to do is order through the DoorDash app. Yep, not only do you get free food, but you also don’t even have to leave your house! This offer begins at 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 16 and lasts until Nov. 20. Jack In The Box is also offering up a Fast Food Day deal if you sign up for their mailing list — snag free curly fries if you purchase a large Coke Freestyle beverage. And if you don’t get to this on Nov. 16, don’t worry…the deal lasts until the 18th!

Dunkin Donuts’ National Fast Food Day deal lasts from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. — if you stop at participating locations, you can get a free sample of Dunkin’s Caramel Iced Latte. Yum! If you’re a fan of Hardee’s, post a selfie of yourself with the restaurant’s chicken tenders and use the hashtag #CauseItTastesBetter to enter for your chance to win a $25 gift card. One fan will even get a $500 gift card!

Other restaurants aren’t having specific deals for National Fast Food Day, but they’re in the midst of some good discounts anyway! Popeye’s is currently offering its Red Stick Chicken for just $5, while Sonic is selling its Double Stack Cheeseburger and an order of tots for just $2.99. At Burger King, you can currently get three pancakes for just 89 cents at breakfast, or 10 nuggets for just $1 later in the day.