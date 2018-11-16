National Fast Food Day: See Celebs Digging Into McDonalds, Burger King & More

Today is the perfect cheat day because it’s National Fast Food Day! Even stars like Chrissy Teigen and Dylan Sprouse can’t resist some Popeyes or Shake Shack – and we’ve got pics to prove it!

McDonalds, Burger King and Wendy’s, oh my! Today, Nov. 16, is a very important day – it’s National Fast Food Day! So go get those nuggets and fries you’ve been craving, because when the universe tells you to take a cheat day, you revel in that cheat day. But if you need help deciding which drive-through to hit up, we’ve got you covered. Just take a gander at our gallery above to see all the places that celebrities love grabbing some grub at!

Listen, sometimes you just need to sink your teeth into a good, juicy cheeseburger and even the stars know this fundamental truth. That’s probably why Dylan Sprouse made it his mission to get his model girlfriend Barbara Palvin some Shake Shack on the day that she walked in the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show! The Suite Life Of Zack & Cody alum walked the pink carpet last week on Nov. 8 with a bag of burgers and even refused to put them in anyone else’s hands. TBH… if that doesn’t make him Boyfriend of the Year, I don’t know what does.

After the show, Sprouse took to Instagram to share photos of him posing with the Shake Shack bag immediately prior to the event. “They asked me if I wanted to hand the bag off to staff before the pink carpet. I didn’t trust em with the goods. Thanks @victoriassecret for giving me the chance to see my gal strut her stuff and bring her some burgers. Giving a huge high five to my younger self btw,” he captioned the post.

So seriously, get clicking through the gallery above and then get yourself to the fast food chain of your choice to celebrate this beautiful day. We’ll be here snacking on Chick-fil-A waffle fries.