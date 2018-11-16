Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth’s Thanksgiving Tradition Revealed — Inside Their Sexy Holiday

Despite losing their home to the Woolsey Fire in Malibu, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth will still be celebrating Thanksgiving. We’ve got details on what their plans are.

Thank goodness Thanksgiving is right around the corner to lift Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth‘s spirits after their beloved Malibu home was destroyed in the Woolsey Fire. They’ll be surrounded by all of the loving members of her large family for the annual Cyrus Thanksgiving dinner and the singer’s older sister Brandi revealed what’s in store. “Thanksgiving and Christmas are the two times a year that usually my whole family gets together,” Brandi, 31, told Us Weekly at an event in Chicago on November 15.

“We have had the exact same meal for Thanksgiving and Christmas since I can ever remember, and it’s so simple,” she revealed. “It’s just turkey and mashed potatoes and green beans and stuffing. Just the basics, but it’s so good. It’s my favorite meal [of] the whole year, and it never changes. We never do anything different. We never venture out. It’s like that’s what we make and it’s simple and that’s it.” Well, except for Miley and Liam. They bring their own meals! “Miley and Liam are both vegan, so they usually end up bringing some vegan dishes now to throw into the mix.”

“You know, there’s so many of us, and we’re all working and all live different places, and it’s very hard [to get] all of us in the same room. Christmas is usually the only time that it happens and we all get together.” There’s another tradition that should help bring some joy to Miley and Liam, as the entertaining family learns new dance routines to bust out together. “It’s not like a spoken tradition, but somehow we all end up doing, like, a choreographed dance every year,” Brandi told the publication. “We’re all just so creative that when we get together we just end up doing silly stuff like that and it’s super fun.”

The couple could use having loved ones around to brighten their spirits after their treasured home went up in flames. Liam shared a devastating Instagram photo of the burned structure on Nov. 13 with a charred neon sign that read “love.” He wrote ” “It’s been a heartbreaking few days. This is what’s left of my house. Love. Many people in Malibu and surrounding areas in California have lost their homes also and my heart goes out to everyone who was affected by these fires. I spent the day in Malibu yesterday and it was amazing to see the community pulling together to help each other out in any way they can. Malibu is a strong community and this event is only going to make it stronger.” He then went on to thank firefighters for all of their hard work.