Mercedes Javid: ‘Shahs Of Sunset’ Star, 46, Flaunts Baby Bump For 1st Time In High-Slit Gown

This reality star isn’t just showing off her budding belly, but a whole lot of leg as well! Check out Mercedes’ gorgeous sheer gown. Her maternity style is on point!

Mercedes Javid, 46, waited over a month to show off her baby bump after news broke that she was expecting her first child — but we can forgive her for the long wait! That’s because the Shahs of Sunset star debuted her budding belly at the Vanderpump Dog Foundation Gala with the most glam maternity look. Mercedes showed off her pregnancy curves in a sparkly gown with a plunging neckline. And even though the dress was long-sleeved and floor-length, featuring a black bodysuit, the mom-to-be was far from covered up thanks to the sheer fabric and the double thigh-high slits. She paired the statement dress with bronze heels. Such a sexy look!

As if the dress wasn’t amazing enough on its own, Mercedes was absolutely glowing — and we aren’t just talking about a pregnancy glow! She accessorized her statement gown with gold nails and matching jewelry. Her makeup was on point as usual, and her sleek long locks were half-up half-down. While the reality star hasn’t opened up about her due date yet, this pic proves that she’s bumping right along. We can’t wait until she and her husband Tommy Feight welcome their little one after a long infertility battle. Rumor has it, she’s going to deliver a baby boy!

Mercedes and Tommy announced their news on a Shahs of Sunset reunion in October, telling her mom before coming clean to the rest of the cast. Aw!

From polyp surgery to IVF, it took the mom-to-be many steps to get to this point. With that in mind, it must be extra exciting for Mercedes to step out with her baby bump on full display. She looks amazing!