Melissa Gorga Reveals Whether Teresa Giudice Would Ever Divorce Joe Amidst Deportation Drama

With Joe’s deportation looming, ‘RHONJ’ fans can’t help but wonder whether he and Teresa will stay together. Here’s what co-star Melissa Gorga said to HL exclusively about their future!

What does the future look like for Teresa Giudice, 46, and her husband Joe, 46? It’s really hard to tell at the moment. After Joe finishes out his 41-month prison sentence for fraud and tax evasion, he is being deported back to Italy where he was born, leaving his wife and four kids behind — and breakup rumors are flying! But the couple’s Real Housewives of New Jersey co-star Melissa Gorga, 39, set the record straight at the Vanderpump Dog Foundation Gala on Nov. 15. “She loves her family, and she wants to keep everyone together,” she told Hollywoodlife.com EXCLUSIVELY when asked if Joe and Teresa were headed for a split. That doesn’t mean she’ll be following him to Italy, though! “I don’t even think she’s even thinking like that,” Melissa added. “I think we’re just all trying to keep Joe here for now.”

The mother of four has so much on her plate at the moment, but she’s keeping it all together for her daughters Gia, 17, Gabriella, 14, Milania, 13 and Audriana, 9. But how does Teresa do it? “I think she’s so used to these big situations that keep happening to her in her life that she just goes and rolls with it,” her co-star said. “She’s just busy! She just goes and does what she’s doing.” We respect that so much! Teresa is holding her family together through the tough times — and getting a little help from her oldest daughter. She said so herself in a Nov. 6 Good Morning America interview, calling Gia the “rock of the family.”

We bet she gets it from her mom! Teresa’s staying strong, so it sounds like the split rumors about her and her husband need to hit the road.