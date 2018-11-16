Mariah Carey Drops Dazzling New Album ‘Caution’ & Fans Are Over The Moon

Yes, Mimi! The new album from Mariah Carey is here, and it will have you dancing all night long! Listen to the full record here.

Caution is here, ladies and gentleman. The 15th studio album from Mariah Carey, 48, arrived on Nov. 16, and it’s a sparkling collection of pop songs that fans are already raving over. The album marks the singer’s first since 2014, but the full-length release was well worth the wait. Of course, singles “GTFO” and “With You,” are featured on the release, but the track list also features the upbeat “Caution”, and a collaboration from none other than Ty Dolla $ign!

Mariah built hype surrounding the new album in the sexiest way possible. Her video music for the lead single, “GTFO,” came in September, and the songstress pranced around in racy lingerie for the sexy clip. The video opens with a close-up of Mariah where she displayed a drop-dead gorgeous beauty look, and as the camera panned her face, Mariah’s mile long lashes, glittering gold eyeshadow, and glossy pout were on full display. Without a wrinkle in sight, Mariah looked half her age! Now, after seeing what the rest of the album has to offer, fans are ecstatic. “Ahhhhhhh it’s here!!!!!” one fan tweeted in excitement.

Those wanting to hear Mimi’s new tracks live are in luck! The singer has announced her upcoming ‘Caution World Tour,’ set to launch in February of next year! The 22-city run, in support of Caution, starts in Dallas and will hit cities such as Atlanta, Chicago, Toronto, Atlantic City, Philadelphia, and more!

Cheers to new music from Mimi! Be sure the listen to Caution above. Even as she releases her 15th record, Mariah is proving she’s still queen bee.