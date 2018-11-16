The Little Mix Ladies are proving they really are ‘sexiest when they’re confident.’ See them fearlessly show some skin in their inspiring new music video!

Little Mix’s new music video is giving us girl power galore. The British girl group dropped their new video for “Strip” on Nov. 15, and it’s E-V-E-R-Y-T-H-I-N-G. In the video, the ladies daringly decide to bare all – a testament to women everywhere that are breaking out of their shell, and becoming more body confident every day. The catchy lyrics will have you feeling equally as brave! “Take off all my make-up ’cause I love what’s under it//Rub off all your words, don’t give a uh, I’m over it//Jiggle all this weight, yeah, you know I love all of this//Finally love me naked, sexiest when I’m confident,” they sing on the track.

The video comes on the heels of their full album release of LM5. The fifth studio album from the girl group arrived on Nov. 16, and their latest album is instantly a standout among their collection! Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jesy Nelson, Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirlwall really did it this time, and all 19 tracks have fans on Twitter OBSESSED. “OMG! LITTLE MIX DID THAT!!!!!! THIS IS MY FAV MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR!!! I LOVE YOU GIRLS!!!!” one fan Tweeted after watching.

Prior to the release of LM5, HollywoodLife stopped by an intimate fan Q&A, where the girls dished on the details of the new record! At the event, held in New York City, the girls called the record their “most personal” yet, and claimed it was their “baby.” “It’s our favorite album!” they excitedly added. The girl bosses agreed that the overall mood of the album was empowerment, and they even shared a special message for fans. “Always bloody be yourself, don’t ever change for anyone,” they said. Watch the brand new video above! Try not to dance – we dare you.