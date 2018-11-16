Little Mix Release ‘LM5’ & Twitter Instantly Falls In Love With All 18 Tracks

New music from Little Mix is here! The long-awaited ‘LM5’ arrived on Nov. 16, & fans are already obsessed.

The Little Mix ladies are back! The British girl group released LM5 on Nov. 16, and their latest album is a sparkling array of pop hits that will instantly capture your heart. Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jesy Nelson, Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirlwall poured their heart and soul into their fifth studio release, and the dynamic tracks will give you ALL the feels. Their “Only You” track is a slow jam all about heartbreak, and of course, the previously released “Woman Like Me” feat. Nicki Minaj is a power anthem for the ages.

Track number four, “Strip,” received the most hype of all when the ladies quite literally stripped down for the video! In promo posts for the clip, the ladies are completely naked, with insults scrolled across their bodies. The video was en empowering display of how to kick hatred to the curb, and the ladies even got their fans onboard. #StripWithLittleMix became a worldwide trend and saw their fans sharing images of themselves, calling out their insecurities and explaining how Little Mix have inspired them to be true to who they are!

Prior to the release of LM5, HollywoodLife stopped by an intimate fan Q&A, where the girls dished on the details of the new record! At the event, held in New York City, the girls called the record their “most personal” yet, and called it their “baby.” “It’s our favorite album!” they excitedly added. The girl bosses agreed that the overall mood of the album was empowerment, and they even shared a special message for fans. “Always bloody be yourself, don’t ever change for anyone,” they said.

Listen to the new album above! We’ll be bumping this one all the way into the weekend.