‘RHOBH’: Lisa Vanderpump ‘Sad’ The Other Wives Won’t Film With Her This Season

Although ‘RHOBH’ star Kyle Richards said that Lisa Vanderpump has been invited to ‘everything,’ Lisa is feeling rather ‘excluded,’ HL has EXCLUSIVELY learned! Here’s why she she’s not feeling the love.

Rumors and comments from the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills have made it seem like Lisa Vanderpump, 58, became a social pariah by choice. In addition to filming Season 9 separately from her castmates, she's skipped out on bonding activities like Camille Grammer's wedding on Oct. 20 and, most recently, a filmed trip to France. But we're hearing that the isolation wasn't by choice — and it's wearing Lisa down! "Friends are concerned Lisa has been taking the fact that the other ladies won't film with her harder than they even thought, as they feel she is not in the best place right now," a source EXCLUSIVELY reveals to HollywoodLife.

Lisa Rinna pointed out that LV hasn't filmed with the Beverly Hills ladies "for over 6 weeks" in an Instagram comment on Oct. 23, a move she found unprofessional. But our source claims that "Lisa feels excluded" since she "isn't necessarily being invited." Our source clarifies this, saying, "She feels…nobody is calling her to say, 'Hey, come here.'" Well, that flips the script! Kyle Richards, 49, had quite the different "stand point," as our source calls it. "All I know is we've all wanted [Lisa] to be there and invited her to everything that we do and included her in things," Kyle EXCLUSIVELY told us at the Rebag store opening in West Hollywood on Nov. 8. But Lisa is still "constantly feeling hurt and upset," our source from today continues. "She refuses to slow down and really sit back and cope with what's happening."

And despite what we were told at the Rebag store launch, “the relationship [Lisa’s] most upset over is her one with Kyle,” according to our source. “Kyle is the reason she’s continued on all of these years so Lisa feels extra hurt and betrayed over their broken friendship,” our source explains. Kyle and Lisa are the only two stars who have returned for every season of RHOBH since its inaugural season, which premiered in October 2010.