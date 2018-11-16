‘RHOBH’: Lisa Vanderpump ‘Sad’ The Other Wives Won’t Film With Her This Season

And despite what we were told at the Rebag store launch, “the relationship [Lisa’s] most upset over is her one with Kyle,” according to our source. “Kyle is the reason she’s continued on all of these years so Lisa feels extra hurt and betrayed over their broken friendship,” our source explains. Kyle and Lisa are the only two stars who have returned for every season of RHOBH since its inaugural season, which premiered in October 2010.

“Friends see just how much this last year has affected her and though Lisa may act like she doesn’t care that nobody wants to film with her, she’s confiding in friends and those close to her behind the scenes because she truly does,” our source goes on. Still, Lisa has not made her official exit from the Real Housewives franchise yet, despite recent headlines! After some outlets reported that Lisa is leaving after Season 9, she tweeted a coy message that appeared to address the rumors. “If you hear it from me…It has to be true. Until then, not so much,” she wrote on Nov. 14. Our source also tells us that she’s “not leaving [yet], though she’s never really thought about it THIS seriously.” Uh oh!

With the rift between Lisa and Kyle, the British beauty’s fate with the Bravo show could be in jeopardy. “Every season Lisa is ready to leave Housewives and every year Kyle Richards is the one who always convinces her to sign on again, so not having Kyle talk to and help her right now really stings,” our source reveals. Even Kyle addressed their falling out when we chatted with her, as she admitted it’s “weird” filming without her longest-running co-star. Stay tuned for more The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills intel!