Lisa Vanderpump Admits Filming ‘RHOBH’ Has Been ‘Difficult’ Amidst Rumors She’s Leaving Show

Lisa Vanderpump is setting the record straight about what’s really going on behind the scenes of ‘RHOBH’ amidst rumors she’s leaving the show entirely! She tells us it’s been a challenge to film this past season, but is she really saying goodbye?

It’s no secret that Lisa Vanderpump, 58, has had a challenging year. The Bravo star suffered the loss of her brother, Mark, and has taken some time out of the spotlight. Many factors played into fueling the ongoing rumors that she may step away from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. However, she tells us that she will indeed be on this season of the hit Bravo show when it returns in 2019 for its ninth season. “Well, I’m going to be on this season. But, was it a difficult season for me? Yes. It was a difficult year for me, personally as well,” she told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. We chatted with her at the 3rd Annual Vanderpump Dogs Gala in Hollywood, which she attended with her brother’s kids.

It’s been a busy time for Vanderpump, as RHOBH isn’t her only priority. “Well I did film three months of ‘Vanderpump Rules’ as well,” she said, adding, “But I’m in ‘Housewives’!” She was adamant about confirming that fact, saying again, “I’m in the ‘Housewives’! It’s not like I’m not in it. I’m definitely in it — Maybe just not as much as I should be.” Vanderpump admitted that she’s very busy, so documenting her life has been harder this year than past seasons. “I’m so involved in so many different things and I probably wasn’t as prepared as I should,” she said.

As for what we can expect to see this upcoming season on RHOBH? — “I think every season is different. You’re going to see the dynamic change because we opened TomTom. You’re going to see some of them struggle to grow up. It’s a lot of fun but it always is a little bit complicated,” she explained.

“I think when you have a show about people who have known each other for years and years and years that have lived together, that have dated each other. — It’s all kind of intertwined and I love them all and I’d also like to put that rumor to rest about Jax Taylor. It’s absolute nonsense. I don’t want him off of the show for a second! What’s frustrating is you see these stories out there and you think there’s no validity to it. Just watch the show and enjoy the ride.” Vanderpump has appeared on the Bravo reality show as a cast member since its 2010 debut.

Rumors that Vanderpump plans on leaving RHOBH have been circling for weeks. The speculation heightened after she was notably absent at Camille Grammer‘s October wedding, which some of the other cast members attended. Vanderpump was also noticeably absent during the cast’s trip to France, in which Lisa Rinna, Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, Dorit Kemsley, Erika Jayne and Kyle Richards posted on their Instagram pages photos and videos of the group from the trip.

Vanderpump seemingly addressed the rumors herself on Wednesday, taking to Twitter and writing, “Let’s just focus on the important things right now.” In a second followup tweet, she wrote, “If you hear it from me…It has to be true. Until then,not so much.” Meanwhile, Vanderpump still has her Bravo spinoff series, Vanderpump Rules, as well as her restaurants and charity work.