Kylie Jenner Dyes Hair Gray — How To Rock The ‘Winter Wonderland’ Look This Season

In the past couple of months, Kylie Jenner, 21, has rocked a bunch of hair colors: pink, yellow blonde, and now, she’s gone gray! Hairstylist Chris Appleton has been behind the transformations and posted her new look on his Instagram on Nov. 15. Chris told us, “I wanted to create a soft pastel color that would take Kylie from traditional Barbie to cool girl Barbie with an icy, ashy gray color. I also really loved the idea of using Unicorn Hair in an approachable way to show its versatility — from pink to yellow to gray.”

Here’s how to get the exact look! “Chris prepped the hair with Color Wow Color Security Shampoo. It’s a sulfate-free shampoo that pairs beautifully with Lime Crime’s Unicorn Hair formula and respects the condition of color treated hair. For her icy gray color, Chris mixed between two and three inches of Lime Crime Unicorn Hair Full Coverage in Charcoal with a full jar of Lime Crime Unicorn Hair Mixer in Dilute. He sectioned Kylie’s hair into four even sections(front to back and side to side) and secured with clips.”

“To get the look, work in 1-inch wide strands. Apply color evenly from root to tip with applicator brush. Begin at the root of the hair, applying color evenly through to the ends. Massage each strand with fingers, root to tip, to ensure even distribution of color. Leave on for 15 minutes (do a face mask!) Next, rinse your hair in cool or lukewarm water until clean. Do not use shampoo, but you can use conditioner.”

“Chris uses the Color Wow’s Color Security Conditioner. Remember, tints work best with pre-bleached platinum to pale blonde hair. Chris cut Kylie’s hair into a choppy bob for a super modern look. To style, he used Color Wow’s Dream Coat and then used a blow-dryer to give Kylie’s hair a perfect glossy finish.”