Kourtney Kardashian Vs. Sofia Richie: Who Looks Hotter Wearing Nothing But A Bra Top?

Kourtney Kardashian & Sofia Richie both posted pictures of themselves this week wearing sexy bra tops! Which of Scott Disick’s flames pulls off the look best?

Are Sofia Richie and Kourtney Kardashian embroiled in a game of social media one-upmanship? Not only did Sofia post a throwback picture of herself this week in a sexy bra top, but Kourtney also did the same — although in her picture, she’s also posing with Sofia’s current boyfriend, and Kourtney’s ex, Scott Disick. Choose your favorite look between the two by checking out the pics for yourself below!

We reported earlier how Kourtney longs for the companionship she used to have with Scott. “Kourtney definitely misses Scott at times and the close relationship they had at one point in their lives,” a source close to Kourtney EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “During their relationship, Kourtney struggled with Scott’s partying ways, but seeing how committed he is to Sofia now makes her envious of their relationship. She misses their good times together when she sees family photos of them with their kids,”

And when it comes to the prospect of Sofia joining Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kourtney is totally opposed to the idea. “As Scott’s relationship with Sofia gets more serious, Kourtney remains dead set against Sofia being a series regular on Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Kourtney is not interested in paying Sofia or in increasing her profile in anyway,” a source close to the Kardashians told us EXCLUSIVELY. “It’s not that she doesn’t like her or anything, Kourtney just doesn’t feel the need to bolster her fame in anyway,” the source added.

