Kourtney Kardashian ‘Envious’ Of Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Romance: She Misses Being His ‘Priority’

Seeing Scott Disick and Sofia Richie happy together has given Kourtney Kardashian some serious FOMO, as we’ve EXCLUSIVELY heard that for Kourt, it’s ‘painful’ to know she’s no longer the most important woman in his life!

When Scott Disick, 35, was with Kourtney Kardashian, 39, it was tumultuous – to put it lightly. Scott’s alleged infidelity and partying was notorious, so to see him be so faithful to Sofia Richie, 20, is a huge shock to the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, to a point that she’s wondering what she could have had. “Kourtney definitely misses Scott at times and the close relationship they had at one point in their lives,” a source close to Kourtney EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com.

“During their relationship, Kourtney struggled with Scott’s partying ways, but seeing how committed he is to Sofia now makes her envious of their relationship. She misses their good times together when she sees family photos of them with their kids,” the insider adds. “Kourtney knows Scott will always be in her life because of their kids, but it’s not the same now that he’s in love with Sofia. She is still coping with Scott and Sofia’s relationship because Kourtney knows she’s not his priority anymore, which can be painful and sometimes makes her wish their family was whole once again.”

“Absence makes the heart grow fonder,” the saying goes, and Scott hasn’t been in Kourt’s love life for a while. The couple famously split in the summer of 2015, after he got caught snuggling with a bunch of women – including Chloe Bartoli, 28. Though they got back together in December 2016, they were done again in February 2017. Since then, Kourt’s moved on, having a high-profile relationship with Younes Bendjima, 25. While that fell apart, she’s brushed it off and has been recently romantically linked to Luka Sabbat, 20.

It seemed Luka and Kourt’s romance was over when he was photographed kissing and holding hands with another woman in late October. As it turns out, this actually cranked the heat UP between Luka and Kourt, as a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com that she was “more into him than before because he started playing harder to get.” At this point, Kourt is not interested in an exclusive relationship – take, for example, how she reunited with her other rumored love interest, Fai Khadra, 27, on Nov. 9 – and Luka was pushing to be the main man in her life. After seeing him fool around with another woman, that pressure is off Kourt’s shoulders, and she feels like she can give him another chance.