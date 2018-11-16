Kim Kardashian Reveals Details About ‘Heated’ Confrontation With Tristan Over Cheating Scandal

Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal caused so much drama that the Kardashians decided to have a private meeting with him, with NO cameras! But, in this ‘KUWTK’ preview, Kim reveals what happened behind closed doors!

Kim Kardashian has serious doubts about the sincerity of Tristan Thompson‘s apology after he cheated on Khloe. In a shocking preview from this Sunday’s all new episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kim reveals that the famous family had a private meeting with the NBA star to hear his side of things and hash out their issues — with no cameras present. But, Kim feels like Tristan’s apology isn’t as genuine, and she told him that to his face!

“I told him, ‘I think you’re more remorseful because it’s affecting your job,'” Kim tells Kris Jenner and cousin Cici Bussey in the clip. “I think he’s more embarrassed that he looks stupid ’cause the public and booing him. And I think it’s more of that than anything and I told him that.” Kim admits that during the meeting, the Kardashians “all expressed exactly how we felt.” Kris then says, “How many more of these do we have to prepare ourselves for?”

“I think the convo was going OK at the beginning and then it got heated, and I don’t know, it just kinda took a left turn,” Kim explains in a confessional. She then explains to Kris and CC what happened during that left turn. “Then he got mad because my mom was like, ‘You can make your decision. If you want to live this life of dating these Instagram whores and doing your thing, live that life,'” Kim explains. “Mom’s like, ‘If this doesn’t work out with you guys, we’re always going to rise up.'”

Kim then admits in the confessional that it was “necessary” for the family to have have the meeting with Tristan to let out how they felt. “Since he is the father of Khloe’s baby, I definitely wanted to take the time to hear what he had to say,” Kim admits.

Kris goes on to say how Khloe’s been so invested in her relationship by moving to Cleveland and “nesting” there. “She said something really interesting, she said, ‘I didn’t have a baby just to have a baby and move on.’ She said ‘I had a baby to create a beautiful family’ and that’s what broke my heart,” Kris says. “She really never saw it coming either.”

See Kim open up about Tristan’s apology to the family in the clip above! Watch a brand new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday at 9 PM, only on E!