Jennifer Lopez Is Unstoppable On New Song ‘Limitless’ From Forthcoming Film ‘Second Act’

Jennifer Lopez is serving up some major inspo with her new single! Listen to her powerful anthem ‘Limitless’ here.

J. Lo just keeps the hits coming! The 49-year-old singer dropped her latest single, “Limitless,” on Nov. 16, and the Sia-penned song is the ultimate girl power anthem. The inspirational track is set to be featured in the singer’s upcoming Second Act film, but fans were elated when the track debuted a month before the film! Per usual, J. Lo proves to be a total boss with both her vocals, and powerful lyrics. “I told myself I had to be a different someone//In order to win at a war I had already won//Yeah, I’d given up on the saying “I’ll never give up//But look at me now//Yeah, look at me, I’m limitless” she sings on the track.

Fans can expect even more new music to come from J. Lo! The star wore an extremely sexy outfit while on the set of her latest music video with DJ Khaled in Miami, and the pictures were insane. While rocking a pair of low-cut pants, J.Lo showed off her thong underwear, which matched her plaid pants. Plus, she accessorized with a slew of necklaces and bracelets. If anything, this only gets us more excited for her upcoming music video’s release!

Listen to “Limitless” above! You can also hear the song in Second Act when the movie premieres in theaters on December 21.