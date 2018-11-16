Hailey Baldwin Officially Changes Her Last Name To ‘Bieber’ On IG 2 Months After They Secretly Wed

Hailey Baldwin has changed her last name on Instagram to Bieber! See her new Instagram handle here!

Goodbye Hailey Baldwin, hello Hailey Bieber! The model has officially changed her last name to Bieber on Instagram just two months after she legally tied the knot with Justin Bieber. This name change happened just a day after Justin captioned a photo of Hailey, writing, “My wife is awesome.” So, in case you were confused as to whether or not they tied the knot, it’s official now.

We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest news about Hailey and Justin. In the meantime, check out all of their sweet pics of the two of them together in our gallery above.