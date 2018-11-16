Hailey Baldwin Apologizes To Selena Gomez Fan Account After Accidentally Following On Instagram

Well, that had to be awkward! Hailey Baldwin accidentally followed a Selena Gomez fan account on Instagram, and then apologized! See the exchange between the model and the Sel fan!

Hailey Baldwin, 21, must’ve been scrolling through Instagram and got distracted because she accidentally followed a fan Instagram account dedicated to Selena Gomez, 26! You know you’ve done this by mistake at some point while scrolling through the app. So, what’s your next move? — To obviously dip outta there, fast! And, that’s what Hailey did. But, the person running the account took notice. “Omfg bailey appareantly [sic] followed me and unfollowed lmaoooo whaaaat??” the account owner wrote.

Hailey ended up taking full responsibility for her social media slip up. “hey followed u by accident so sorry!” she messaged the account, which the owner proudly shared a screenshot of on Instagram Stories. “BTW sorry if I offended you anyhow,” the account owner responded, explaining, “I guess it wasn’t nice of me to share my opinions on relationship and people I don’t know. Also I don’t and never had any hate towards u. Hope u get it.” According to the screenshot, Hailey responded, “it’s ok. I get it! :)”.

The Selena fan apparently received some flack about the exchange, and offered up an explanation to followers. “Sooo hailey dmed me. y’all should stop blaming her for ‘stalking selena’ and stuff like that. she seems nice and sweet,” the account owner wrote. “btw @haileybaldwin sorry if whatever i said offended u anyhow. I TURNED OFF COMMENTS cause y’all are going off. ‘sO nOw ThAt ShE dMeD U NoW U LoVe HeR??!’ Where did i even mention that i LOVED her. I just said that she seems nice and that we shouldn’t hate on her or blame things on her. I dislike jailey and i always did but i NEVER hated or disliked hailey. Can y’all stop hating? Just that. I feel bad for the times i’ve shaded her and that’s that. Geez”.

You’ve got to love social media, right?

Hailey has not commented on her fiance, Justin Bieber‘s ex, so, it’s unclear just how she feels about their past relationship. However, she once made a comment about the couple that was hashed up once Bieber proposed. Back in 2012, she reportedly tweeted, “I gotta say I was really looking forward to seeing what color coordination Jelena was gonna do for this years VF party.. #sigh #ohwell.”

JB proposed to Hailey while the two were in the Bahamas on July 7. The “No Brainer” crooner popped the question in front of a crowd at Baker’s Bay with a massive, oval-cut diamond ring, “that you could see from Mars,” as Wendy put it. The surprise engagement came after Justin and Hailey, who previously dated in 2015 and 2016, rekindled their romance in June 2018.