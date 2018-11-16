Kellyanne Conway’s Husband Calls Trump Admin. A ‘Dumpster Fire’ As She Continues To Defend President

Add ‘Dumpster Fire’ to the list of insults about the Trump administration! Kellyanne Conway’s husband didn’t hold back in a new interview when he discussed his dislike of the president.

Well, Thanksgiving is going to be awkward this year. Kellyanne Conway’s husband, George Conway, has doubled down on his criticism of the Trump White House, despite the fact that his wife, you know, works there. Conway was on Yahoo News’ Skullduggery podcast, where he discussed his political views, relationship with his wife, and everything Donald Trump. Last year, Conway was under consideration to lead the Department of Justice’s civil division. But he ultimately withdrew, deciding he didn’t want to deal with this “dumpster fire” of an administration.

“The administration is like a s***show in a dumpster fire, and I’m like, I don’t want to do that,” he said, later adding, “If I get this door prize, I’m going to be in the middle of a department (Trump] is at war with.” Damn, dude. Kellyanne hasn’t commented on her husband’s interview, but she did change her Twitter bio to, “The Kellyanne Conway in ‘Kellyanne Conway’s Husband'” after his shocking remarks started making the rounds. She’s… not happy. The president hasn’t said anything in response yet, but it’s only a matter of time until he logs onto Twitter.

Conway did praise his wife in the interview, crediting her for Trump’s election success. “My wife did an amazing thing — I mean, she basically got this guy elected,” he said. “And other people like to take credit for it, but she got this guy elected. She steadied that boat. She did it. She went on television, she imposed message discipline on that campaign. He was in the crapper when she took that campaign over.”

While he supported Trump during the 2016 presidential race, he admitted that he didn’t know if he’d do so again. “I don’t know. If faced with the choice again, I’d probably move to Australia.”