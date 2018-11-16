Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade Confirm Baby’s Name By Revealing It Tattooed On His Body

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade revealed the name of their baby girl in the most unique way. The NBA had his newborn’s name tattooed on his shoulders! See the amazing photo.

Gabrielle Union, 46, and Dwyane Wade’s daughter is named Kaavia James Union Wade. What a beautiful name! Dwyane, 36, made the announcement in a sweet throwback Instagram post. He captioned the photo, “#TBT Goes back to that one night in China when i decided to get my daughters name tattooed on me. Kaavia James Union Wade! #paternityleave.” Kaavia’s name is tattooed in gorgeous cursive handwriting on the NBA player’s shoulders.

Kaavia was born via surrogate on Nov. 7. The couple first shared the exciting news on Instagram when Gabrielle posted precious photos from the hospital. “We are sleepless and delirious but so excited to share that our miracle baby arrived last night via surrogate and 11/7 will forever be etched in our hearts as the most loveliest of all the lovely days,” the Being Mary Jane actress wrote. “Welcome to the party sweet girl!”

This is Gabrielle and Dwyane’s first child together. Dwyane has three kids from his previous marriage. Gabrielle and Dwyane were married in 2014 and have been trying to expand their family. Gabrielle has suffered 8 or 9 miscarriages throughout her journey to become a mom. She revealed at the BlogHer conference in 2018 that she has adenomyosis, which is a condition that can cause heavy periods and an enlarged uterus.

HollywoodLife learned EXCLUSIVELY that Gabrielle is loving motherhood. “Gabrielle is loving every single thing about being a new mom, even the sleepless nights,” a source close to the couple told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She and Dwayne are doing it themselves with no night nurse, so she’s totally sleep deprived right now just like all new moms, but she wouldn’t have it any other way.”