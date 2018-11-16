Farrah Abraham Returning To MTV With Ex Simon Saran 8 Mos. After Quitting ‘Teen Mom’ – Here’s Why

Farrah Abraham’s making her MTV comeback in the most unexpected way. Find out why she’s co-starring with her ex, Simon Saran, of all people!

The wait is over. It’s been eight months since Farrah Abraham, 27, left Teen Mom OG for a career in adult entertainment, but she’ll grace MTV’s small screen again on Dec. 20. And apparently, her ex-boyfriend of two years, Simon Saran, 30, will share screen time with her! If that sounds totally bizarre to you, good. They’re joining Season 2 of Ex on the Beach, and a slew of other exes are joining other reality stars like The Bachelorette’s Chad Johnson and The Challenge’s Angela Babicz for the awkwardness. MTV calls the show a “social experiment” for celebrity singles who “think they’re running away to a tropical island,” until their exes show up. But aside from serving us drama, Farrah had another purpose for joining the show.

“I’m looking forward to finding love on MTV soon, again,” she told OK! Magazine at the MTV VMAs on Aug. 20, while she hadn’t yet disclosed what show she’ll star on. “I don’t want a side piece, whatever that is,” she added. Farrah’s romantic history shows that she’s the long-term relationship type. Before her relationship with Hollywood stuntman Aden Stay ended in March, Farrah dated Simon for two years before splitting in April 2017. Her relationship with Simon was her first serious commitment since the tragic death of the father to her child Sophia, 9. Farrah wrote that Derek Underwood, who died from a car accident while Farrah was still pregnant in 2008, was her “first love, [her] only true love” in her 2012 autobiography, My Teenage Dream Ended.

We’re just thrilled Farrah’s finally ending her small screen dry spell! Her decision to leave Teen Mom made headlines, as she had been with the franchise from 2009 to 2018. She slammed Viacom and Teen Mom OG‘s executive producer, Morgan J. Freeman, for giving her an ultimatum between the show and adult entertainment. She claimed that Viacom “wrongfully terminated her employment because she did not conform to gender stereotypes,” according to her court documents that The Blast obtained in 2018. But Farrah’s bounced back since, and she may have more than one TV project to look forward to! She was spotted exiting a lunch meeting with her manager David Weintraub and Keeping Up With the Kardashians producer Jeff Jenkins on Nov. 5 by TMZ, and the outlet claimed that she’s “on the brink” of getting her own show!

The other single celebrities will include Jozea Flores, Morgan Willett, Cheyenne Parker, Maya Benberry, Corey Brooks, Nicole Ramos, Malcolm Drummer and Janelle Shanks. And joining them as former flames will be Tor’i Brooks, Nelson Thomas, Nurys Mateo, Diandra Delgado, Murray Swanby, Cory Zwierzynski, Jay Starrett, Monte Massongill, JD Harmon, Sha Carrell, Darian Vandermark, Nate Sestock, Maddie Sullivan, Kareem Peterson, Perez Corothers and Rob Tini!