Diddy ‘Devastated’ Over Ex Kim Porter’s Death: They Were ‘Family’ & Had ‘Genuine Love’ For Each Other

Even though Diddy and Kim Porter split in 2007, they still had an incredibly close relationship and considered each other ‘family.’ Understandably, he is absolutely heartbroken over her tragic death.

Diddy has been left absolutely rocked and devastated after the death of his ex and mother of three of his children, Kim Porter, on Nov. 15. Although the two ended their relationship in 2007, they still celebrated holidays together and considered themselves a “tight family,” according to TMZ. While the two have been working together to raise their children for years, their relationship went sell beyond that of co-parents. “They genuinely had love and affection for each other,” TMZ reports.

Kim and Diddy had three kids together: Christian, 20, as well as twins, Jessie and D’Lila, 11. Kim also left behind her son, Quincy, who Diddy helped raise, from her previous relationship. The exes were very accommodating with one another when it came to time spent with the children — they never even made a formal custody arrangement, and instead just worked out scheduling on their own. Diddy has yet to release a public statement of his own on this terrible tragedy.

Kim was found dead in her home in Toluca Lake on Nov. 15. Her exact cause of death has not been confirmed, but it was revealed by emergency dispatch that the 911 call came in for a cardiac arrest. Kim had been suffering from a bout of pneumonia recently. She was just 47 years old at the time of her tragic and untimely death.

Our thoughts are with Diddy and the rest of Kim’s family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.