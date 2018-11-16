Diddy Looks Heartbroken As He Reunites With Cassie In 1st Pics Since Ex Kim Porter’s Death

Diddy has stepped out in public for the first time since the shocking death of Kim Porter, his ex and mother to three of his kids. He looked completely heartbroken as he reunited with Cassie in Los Angeles.

So far Diddy hasn’t publicly commented on the shocking death of former longtime girlfriend and mother to three of his kids Kim Porter. The 47-year-old was pronounced dead inside her Toluca Lake, CA home on Nov. 15 from an reported cardiac arrest after battling a flu that had turned into pneumonia. The rap and fashion mogul soldiered on with life on Nov. 16, but the heartbroken look on his face in photographs while entering LA’s The Movement Institute told the story of his emotions. On-again, off-again girlfriend Cassie was by his side in an apparent attempt to comfort him. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE PICS.

Diddy wore a black hoodie that read “Do The Right Thing” on it along with a pair of long red gym shorts. A driver can be seen holding the door as he exited the back of his car with a somber look on his face. Cassie joined her ex, wearing a black hoodie, leggings and sneakers as it appeared they were heading to some type of workout. The 32-year-old singer was Diddy’s next great love after he and Kim split for good in 2007 after 13 years on and off together. Maybe after losing Kim, it’s going to make Diddy re-evaluate things with Cassie, but at least she’s there for him in his time of grief.

Kim was the mom to Diddy’s kids Christian Combs, 20, and twins Jessie James, 11, and D’Lila, 11, and like with his 11 year on-off romance with Cassie, they never wed. Kim has a 27-year-old son Quincy Brown from her relationship with record producer Al B. Sure. Al gave a sweet tribute to his late ex in an Instagram post hours after her death. He shared a black and white throwback pic of the couple — who dated from 1989-1990 — and simply left a broken heart emoji in the caption along with the hashtag #ForeverMyLady. Tons of celebrities and pals from Nicki Minaj, Rihanna, Drake, 50 Cent and more mourned Kim’s passing social media, but so far Diddy, 49, has remained mum about her death. From the picture, it looks like he’s quietly grieving for now.