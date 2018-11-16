Demi Lovato’s Fans Freak After She Unfollows Selena Gomez On Instagram

Demi Lovato’s eagle-eyed fans have noticed that she has unfollowed fellow former child star Selena Gomez on Instagram soon after her cryptic ‘true friends’ comment.

When you’re a celeb it seems that nothing you do publicly goes unnoticed – even unfollowing a fellow star on social media. That’s what happened on Nov. 16 when some Demi Lovato fans noticed that the singer had unfollowed Selena Gomez on Instagram. This came months after Selena unfollowed Demi in January. Of course the social media activity sent fan speculation into overdrive as they tried to figure out why the former child stars – who are both now 26 – have decided to disconnect from each other on Instagram.

The person who shared the info on the Instagram feed Daily Celebrities News, added the caption, “I won’t blame @ddlovato [for] unfollowing @selenagomezbecause Sel already is not following Demi, Sel is not following her friends she’s only following business partners like @coach @pumawomen etc…”

So why did Demi – who finished a three-month stay in rehab earlier this month after a drugs overdose on July 24 – decide to nix her connection to Selena on Instagram? Some people speculated that it was connected to the “Sober” singer’s cryptic comment on yet another fan’s Instagram page about “true friends.” As HollywoodLife previously reported, on Nov. 15 one follower wrote that it was “completely unfair to fire Dani,” seemingly a reference to her former backup dancer Dani Vitale who fans blamed for Demi’s relapse. The person argued that Dani is “one of the few who really cares about Demi’s health.”

But Demi responded in the comments section, writing, “You have no idea what you’re talking about. True friends don’t do interviews about you when you OD.” When followers then assumed that the singer was talking about Dani, she later clarified that she was not, writing, “I’m not talking about Dani Vitale.”

That begs the question, who was she talking about? Fast-forward a day to Demi’s decision to unfollow Selena and one fan speculated that her “true friends” comments was really about the “Bad Liar” singer who spoke to Elle magazine in September while Demi was in rehab. That person wrote, “I’m pretty sure she unfollowed Selena because of the Elle interview because according to her ‘real friends don’t do interviews about friends who OD’ and all Selena said was ‘I reached out privately’ that was it she didn’t give any more details. She being extra Af.”

Really? Can we make that leap? Selena’s Sept. 4 interview with Elle was actually positive and, when asked about Demi, who was then still in rehab, the pop star merely said, “All I’m saying is, I reached out personally. I didn’t do a public thing. I didn’t want to. I…I love her. I’ve known her since I was 7. So…it’s…that’s what I’ll say.”

HollywoodLife has reached out to Demi’s team for comment but, at the moment, the real reason why she unfollowed Selena is anyone’s guess! And there certainly is no confirmation that it’s because of something that Selena (who is now also seeking treatment for mental health issues) did or didn’t do.