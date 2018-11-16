Stop everything you’re doing — City Girls just dropped their debut album! Stream ‘Girl Code’ here!

Finally! City Girls — aka JT and Yung Miami — released their highly-anticipated first album, Girl Code, and it’s packed with 13 bangers. There’s nothing stopping this duo, and that includes the fact that JT is still incarcerated for making fraudulent credit card charges. The first track off Girl Code, “Intro (#FREEJT)” even features audio taken straight from Miami’s Federal Detention Center. They’re not messing around. Prepare yourself for guest verses from Cardi B (“Twerk”), Jacquees (“Give It A Try”), and Lil Baby (“Season”). Listen to Girl Code in full below!

The album is a followup to their hit Period mixtape and their documentary, Point Blank Period. The 22-minute doc, released in August 2018, showed exclusive behind-the-scenes footage of the duo’s rise to fame — all the way up until JT entered prison in July 2018. Part of that success included being featured on Drake‘s wildly popular Scorpion track, “In My Feelings,” which was declared the Most Streamed Song of Summer 2018 by Spotify!

Meanwhile, JT still sits in prison after being convicted of credit card fraud. In October, someone pretending to be Yung Miami posted a tweet saying she’d be home in December, but that’s not true. She’s set to be released in March 2019.

It’s been a busy day for new music releases. November 16 also saw Tyler, The Creator drop his holiday EP, Music Inspired by Illumination & Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch. No, we’re not making that up. It exists. Anderson .Paak also released his third studio album, Oxnard, which is not inspired by Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch.