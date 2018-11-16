Charlie Korman Takes Us To The Jungle In Eye-Catching Lyric Video For Powerful Single ‘Cage’

Charlie Korman is here to provide you with your daily dose of inspiration. The breakout star just released his lyric video to ‘Cage’ & we’ve got the EXCLUSIVE premiere.

Get ready to discover your new favorite artist. Hailing from Chicago, Illinois, singer-songwriter Charlie Korman, 23, is posed to steal your heart with his captivating lyrics and raw, ultra-relatable hits. Inspired by such artists like Bruno Mars, Frank Sinatra and Johnny Cash, with a sound that will have fans of John Mayer and Shawn Mendes falling in love, Charlie is one to watch. His latest, “Cage,” is accompanied by a striking lyric video, and we’ve got the EXCLUSIVE premiere! “‘Cage’ is about not feeling accepted,” Charlie tells HollywoodLife of the track. It’s one of my favorite songs I’ve ever written. The premise of the song is about being stuck in a jungle, but instead of feeling down, owning the jungle,” he says.

The budding star wrote his first song in high school, and it didn’t take long before friends and family around him realized his true talent. “I thought that was just what your family was supposed to say,” Charlie recalls, after receiving praise. But soon enough, one song turned into five, says Charlie. “I couldn’t stop writing. I couldn’t stop singing.”

These days, Charlie truly can’t be stopped. “Cage” is a powerful earworm that will make instant fans out of listeners. The tune details the all too relatable experience of figuring out one’s place in the world. “Fighting for my place in this crazy world’s what I gotta do//I break the chains of whatever’s locked me down and let me loose,” he croons on the track. “It’s a song of juxtaposition,” he tells HL. In the days leading up to the release, he shared even more intimate details with fans on social media. “I had a love/hate relationship with my second single, “Cage,” Charlie admitted.

“Cage is about me feeling unaccepted by those closest to me, I felt that I always had to put up an act after always being wildly unpredictable. Finally, after after enough of my own habits or cycles, I wanted to break through and I started to live life, my mindset changed, I finally found the, ‘if you don’t like me or accept me for who I am, its ok,'” Charlie also says of the track.

Keep an eye out for even more to come from Charlie! The full EP, Hardly Understood was produced by Grammy-nominated artist Kosine of Da Internz and is now available on all digital streaming services!