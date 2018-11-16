Chanel West Coast Flaunts Hot Pink Hair & Her Sexy Butt In Glamorous New Pic

Chanel West Coast makes a great case for unicorn colors in the winter. You may reconsider that hair appointment for a natural balayage after seeing the MTV personality try out a pink mane!

Forget going brunette for winter. Chanel West Coast, 30, threw on a pink wig in her latest Instagram picture on Nov. 16, and we now think everyone should switch to unicorn colors — who cares if Thanksgiving is next week? The Ridiculousness co-host wore a bikini set with pink sequins from Dolls Kill to match, and the fun fabric made it even more of a party by barely covering her round derriere. See Chanel’s glamour photo, shot by photographer Rick Craft, below! The number of fire and peach emojis in the MTV personality’s comments section confirmed a universal truth: Chanel’s one hot mama. And we thought she couldn’t top her last photo shoot!

We’ve told you about Chanel’s historical tribute to the late rock ‘n’ roll figure Elvis Presley on Nov. 7. She stepped into a high-cut swimsuit and posed by a vintage Ford Thunderbird in front of Elvis Honeymoon Hideaway, where Elvis and Priscilla Beaulieu Presley retreated for their honeymoon in 1967! Once again, she flashed the camera a generous amount of cheek, but her list of sexy photo shoots go on. However, Chanel’s not just a pretty face and a hilarious commentator on MTV, as we already know — but she made the message extra clear herself.

Chanel’s also a rapper, who released her single “Nobody” in January. However, some have found it hard to associate her separately from MTV, according to the singer. “People for some reason can’t put two personalities together,” she told TooFab in 2017. “If you actually go Google… Adele has the goofiest laugh ever. Wiz Khalifa has the goofiest laugh ever, but you know them for being artists. Nobody’s gonna care that they got a goofy laugh. Me, on the other hand, you know me for my goofy laugh first, so then going and hearing my music as art…I just think a lot of people like to hate on me.” But no matter what the naysayers say, Chanel can acknowledge her hard work and talent. “I write all my own raps myself, 100 percent,” she then pointed out. “And it feels good to be able to say that.”

Well, we think Chanel, whose real name is Chelsea Chanel Dudley, can have it all. And she has already proven this! Vocals, beauty, an amazing body and the best one-liners on MTV — you go babe!