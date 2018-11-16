Tweets
Hollywood Life

Bette Midler Slammed For Shocking Comments About Melania Trump’s Body: ‘Shameful’

Bette Midler Melania Trump
Shutterstock
Melania Trump, Gertrude Maseko. First lady Melania Trump and Malawi first lady Gertrude Maseko arrive for a ceremony at the State House, in Lilongwe, Malawi, . Mrs. Trump is visiting Africa on her first big solo international trip, aiming to make child well-being the focus of a five-day, four-country tour Melania Trump Africa, Lilongwe, Malawi - 04 Oct 2018
Melania Trump, Gertrude Maseko. First lady Melania Trump is greeted by Malawi first lady Gertrude Maseko and a flower girl as she arrives at Lilongwe International Airport, in Lumbadzi, Malawi, . Mrs. Trump is visiting Africa on her first big solo international trip, aiming to make child well-being the focus of a five-day, four-country tour Melania Trump Africa, Lumbadzi, Malawi - 04 Oct 2018
First lady Melania Trump walks from placing a wreath at one of the dungeon doors at Cape Coast Castle in Cape Coast, Ghana, . Cape Coast Castle was a "slave castle" used in the trans-Atlantic slave trade. Behind her is the "Door of No Return." First lady Melania Trump is visiting Africa on her first solo international trip Melania Trump Africa, Cape Coast, Ghana - 03 Oct 2018
First lady Melania Trump arrives at Kotoka International Airport in Accra, Ghana, Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018. The first lady is visiting Africa on her first big solo international trip, aiming to make child well-being the focus of a five-day, four-country tour. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) View Gallery View Gallery 17 Photos.
Music Writer

Bette Midler is in hot water once again. After posting a controversial tweet about Melania Trump, fans are attacking her on social media!

Just when we thought Bette Midler could do no wrong! The 72-year-old actress and comedian is often outspoken on social media, but a recent joke of hers fell flat with followers. On Nov. 14, Bette took to Twitter to poke some fun at First Lady, Melania Trump, 48, but her humor went too far according to the comments! Bette chose to share a risqué throwback photo of Melania, from a steamy British GQ taken in 2000. Melania’s outfit for the photo left little to the imagination, prompting Bette’s controversial caption: “The dry cleaning bill for the upholstery on Air Force One must be insane. #FLOTITS.” Bette was soon slammed for her choice of words. “Bullying our first lady…shameful, especially from a grown woman. Mean people never bring joy,” one disapproving fan wrote.

In the photo, Melania shows some serious skin, as she dons a metallic swimsuit which exposes the majority of her breasts. The image, taken long before she became FLOTUS, was from her time working as a model. Fans on Twitter felt that there was nothing wrong with the photo, and that Bette was actually body shaming with her post! “First and most she is now our first lady have some respect,” one user said. “if you cant say anything positive don’t say anything at all… you are old enough to have learned from your life mistakes and experience… shame on you lady,” one Tweet read. Disappointing post. “Dislike her politics all you want but …. not this. Her body, her right. #StrongWonenLiftEachOtherUp,” another said.

The backlash comes after an initial controversial tweet from Bette in October, in which she used the n-word in a message.” The famed actress found herself in serious hot water with the Tweet, which has since been deleted. “Women are the n-word of the world. Raped, beaten, enslaved, married off, worked like dumb animals; denied educations and inheritance; enduring the pain and danger of childbirth and life IN SILENCE for THOUSANDS of years,” Bette tweeted at the time. She eventually apologized for her wording.

Did Bette go too far this time? With her second social media slip-up in recent months, maybe Bette needs to take a little break from Twitter.