Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons are apparently still going strong, despite reports that she’s moved on with Anwar Hadid! The NBA star reportedly only has eyes for the supermodel, as a new report claims he’s been ignoring girls left and right!

Ben Simmons, 22, is reportedly a one woman man right now. The Philadelphia 76ers point guard only has eyes for Kendall Jenner, 23, Page Six reports. At Miami’s Rockwell, “Ben showed up with a group of friends and teammates to see rapper Preme perform,” a source says. While there, women reportedly kept approaching Ben, trying togged his attention. But, they all turned up short. “He wasn’t paying attention to any of them,” the insider reveals.

The two have been hush hush about their rumored romance for moths. Nonetheless, they keep popping up together. The site even says that the NBA star and the supermodel had a fun night out in Philadelphia on November 1. Kendall and Ben were reportedly seen at the Elbow Lane bowling alley under Michael Schulson’s hot spot Harp & Crown. “Kendall and friends were celebrating the 76ers’ win against the LA Clippers,” that night, the source said. “Kendall arrived in Philadelphia on a private jet after spending Halloween with her sisters.” The group sipped on wine and ate light bites while they bowled “Kendall and Ben were having a great time with friends partying after his hometown victory,” the insider added.

The model and NBA Rookie of the Year have been spotted together on multiple occasions since they first sparked romance rumors back in May. Ben spent much of his off-season in LA, where he was photographed with Kendall a few times. From dinner dates with friends, to romantic bikes rides together, and even club outings — Kendall and Ben’s relationship seemed to heat up over the summer.

The two even went on a double date with her sister, Khloe Kardashian, 34, and, Tristan Thompson, 27, over the summer, before they all took a mini vacation in Mexico in August. It was reported that Kendall and Ben had even been staying together in an LA apartment over the summer. They first sparked dating rumors they were seen hitting up the Nice Guy in West Hollywood on May 30. However, the rumored pair have yet to confirm their romance.