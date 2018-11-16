A$AP Ferg Confirms His New Album Is ‘Finished’ & He Has A ‘Dope’ Music Video On The Way

New music from A$AP Ferg is coming sooner than you think! The rapper shared new details about his album in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HL, before taking the stage at the Invisible NY pop-up shop.

A$AP Ferg has a lot of exciting news on the way. We know, because the rapper told HollywoodLife all about it in a new EXCLUSIVE interview at the Invisible pop-up shop in New York City. Ferg was just one of the celebrities to stop by the interactive experience, and during a backstage chat, he told HL all about the exciting projects he has on his plate right now! Since Still Striving arrived in 2017, fans have been dying for new music from the “Plain Jane” hit-maker, and they’re in luck. According to Ferg, he has a new album coming VERY soon. “I got an album that I just finished. I collabed with a huge producer. I can’t say his name just yet, but it’s an amazing album,” Ferg said. “We should be looking at first quarter, January, to release the project,” he added, of when fans can expect the album.

In addition to a new album, Ferg has a new music video on the way, for what he says is a “previously released” song. Together, Visible and The Fader directed and produced an original music video with A$AP Ferg, shot entirely within the InVisible NY space! What can fans expect from the forthcoming clip? “The video is so dope,” says Ferg. “It was filmed in like, an installation of all these different phones and rooms. There were upside down living rooms, a train station, it was just dope. It’s like a new world,” he adds. The rapper also believes that music and technology are merging now, more than ever. “Just sonically, I feel like more kids are getting into engineering, they’re manipulating sounds, and I feel like it’s just going to get more different. We’re going to connect to the music in different ways, and technology is going to allow the sharing aspect to be quicker.”

A$AP obviously rolls with the hip-hop elite, but he’s taken his fair share of emerging artists under his wing as well. Ferg made an appearance on MadeinTyo’s October release, Sincerely, Tokyo which boasted artists such as Tinashe, Blood Orange, and Roy Woods on the guest list as well. Ferg told HollywoodLife all about linking up with the “Uber Everywhere” sensation.”I love working with MadeinTyo because he’s like my little brother. I was one of the first people to take him out on tour with me, and we kind of built our relationship from then on, and he’s just cool, he has his head on his shoulders, he has great taste in music and fashion, so it’s always cool to work with a like-minded person,” Ferg said.

NYC fans wanting to check out the star-studded lineup at the Invisible pop-up for themselves can do so until November 25!