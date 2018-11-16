Ariana Grande & Halsey Unite After Painful Breakups: ‘We Are No Longer Taking Your S***’

Halsey & Ariana Grande have officially joined forces after their respective splits! Read their text message exchanges where they admit they’re ‘happy it’s us’ right now!



Sorry, G-Eazy and Pete Davidson — but it seems that both Halsey and Ariana Grande are over it. In fact, Ariana just shared a text message exchange between her and Halsey. After Halsey wrote, “Honestly just happy it’s us rn. The ladies need us. Time for an uprising… Attention world: we are no longer taking your s**t,” Ariana replied, “AT ALL.” If that isn’t solidarity, we don’t know what is!

And while she seemed very thankful for Pete in her latest song “Thank U, Next,” which is surprisingly not a diss track, Ariana has also been publicly dissing her past engagement on Instagram. In fact, when The Zoe Report shared a new article on their Instagram, titled “13 tips and tricks for finding the perfect engagement ring (including the popular metal you should actually avoid),” the pop singer provided her own tip in the comments: “don’t.”

Meanwhile, Halsey equally seems over her ex G-Eazy, especially after seeing pics of him out and about with a new lady, Christina Roseann Ray. “While it does sting a bit, seeing the pictures of G-Eazy looking all loved up with that other girl have not crushed Halsey or made her want him back,” a source close to Halsey told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “It’s the total opposite and it’s just made her even more sure she wants to move on from him because it just really hits home the fact that he can never be alone.” We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest news involving Halsey and Ariana. In the meantime, check out a full timeline of Ariana’s romance with Pete Davidson in our gallery above.