Amanda Knox Gets Engaged 9 Years After Wrongful Murder Conviction — Watch Her ‘E.T.’-Themed Proposal

A ‘UFO’ crashed in Amanda Knox’s backyard! Instead of E.T., she found Christopher Robinson’s marriage proposal and an invitation to join “the Knox-Robinson Coalescence.”

SciFi geeks, get ready to freak. As fans of E.T., we squealed when Amanda Knox’s new fiancé, Christopher Robinson, 36, paid tribute to our favorite extraterrestrial being when he asked for Amanda’s hand in marriage. He recreated the iconic scene when E.T. lands from space and into Elliot’s backyard, but Amanda didn’t need to find her proposal in a tool shed! Christopher, whom Amanda has been dating since late 2015, surprised the activist with space-themed sound effects and a miniature crater in their backyard, containing a steaming plaque called “the Knox-Robinson Coalescense.” Think of if as the science fiction equivalent of a diamond ring, which Amanda prefers not to wear. Watch her stunned reaction below, which Christopher uploaded to YouTube on Nov. 16!

Amanda has been able to find happiness again as she, along with then-boyfriend Raffaele Sollecito, were wrongfully convicted in 2009 for the 2007 murder of her 21-year-old roommate, Meredith Kercher. Amanda, 31, was just 20 years old at the time. As she was studying abroad in Italy when her roommate was murdered, she was locked away for four years in an Italian prison. An Italian appeals court overturned her and Raffaele’s convictions in 2011 when new DNA evidence proved their innocence. Amanda returned to Seattle, where she remains, and earned her bachelor’s degree, wrote for the West Seattle Herald and became a voice for others who were put behind bars on false charges.

During their meet cute, Christopher didn’t know the full extent of Amanda’s highly publicized past! “I was probably the only person at the party who didn’t really know who she was,” he told People in a 2017 interview, in regards to the book launch where he met Amanda. She had written a review of War of the Encyclopaedists, a novel he co-wrote. “I knew [about] Italy and some legal stuff and something that shouldn’t have happened. But I didn’t really know her story,” he continued. Amanda later interviewed the War of the Encyclopaedists authors, and watched Star Trek with her future lover. It’s come full circle!

This will be Amanda’s second engagement, after calling off her relationship with musician and childhood friend Colin Sutherland in 2015. But meeting her current fiancé was extra special, since he became her friend after the murder case became associated with Amanda’s name. “When we shook hands goodbye, he said, ‘I think you’re someone I should be friends with,'” she continued to tell People after she interviewed Christopher and his co-author. That one moment was “amazing” because, as she explained, “that hadn’t happened to me yet, where I came home and someone I didn’t know — who I admired for their accomplishments but also thought of potentially as a peer — could be my friend.”