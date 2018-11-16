So, is Maroon 5 playing the Super Bowl or what? When Adam Levine was asked about this rumored gig, he did not confirm it but he did not NOT confirm it, either.

“What the hell are you talking about?” Adam Levine, 39, said when speaking to Ellen DeGeneres on the Nov. 16 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show after the host and BFF to The Voice judge brought up the reports that Maroon 5 will play Super Bowl 53’s Halftime Show. Adam was very, very sly with his answers. “It’s a rumor. It can neither confirm nor deny the truth of this rumor. It’s definitely a rumor. And the rumor is a rumor that everyone seems to be discussing. …and it’s going to be great, regardless…whoever is lucky enough to get that gig is probably going to crush it.”

Insert “wink to the crowd.” Adam couldn’t just come out and deny/confirm that his band will rock the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Feb 3, 2019. As Ellen pointed out, since the NFL hasn’t made the official announcement yet, Adam (or “whoever is playing the game”) can’t come out and say they got the gig. However, Ellen – the journalistic mastermind that she is — proposed Adam talk about how he’d feel if he hypothetically got the job.

“If it were me, I’d be excited, I’d be nervous. …If I were doing it, which I cannot confirm nor deny, I’d be excited,” he said. Until then, both he and Ellen said they’d be excited to watch and see who “gets the job,” even though Us Weekly reported in September that Maroon 5 had landed the gig. The band — Adam Levine, Jesse Carmichael, 39, Mickey Madden, 39, James Valentine, 39, Matt Flynn, 48, PJ Morton, 37 and Sam Farrar, 40 — getting picked to play the halftime show received mixed reviews from fans. While some thought that Maroon 5 would be a fine choice since they’ve collaborated with almost every big name out there – Kendrick Lamar, SZA and Cardi B, just to name a few – others were underwhelmed.

Why? Super Bowl 53 happens to take place in Atlanta, which rivals New York and Los Angeles in both its vibrancy and relevancy when it comes to hip-hop. Having a band of non-rappers play what could essentially be the hip-hop Super Bowl left many with a bad taste in their mouth. Supposedly, the NFL tired to get Rihanna, 30, to play but she reportedly turned it down in solidarity with Colin Kaepernick.

Adam and the rest of the band aren’t upset that they’re basically the NFL’s “Plan B,” and a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com that they would love to work with her at Super Bowl 53 if she changes her mind. “They want to have it have a feel like the Super Bowl halftime show with Aerosmith in 2001 where various acts were all a part of it and many fan bases could enjoy.”