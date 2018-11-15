Zayn Malik Enlists Nicki Minaj For ‘No Candle No Light’ & The Collab Sends Fans Into A Frenzy

Zayn Malik & Nicki Minaj just broke the internet. Their new song ‘No Candle No Light’ is here & fans cannot get enough!

Zayn Malik teamed up with rapper Nicki Minaj for a new song, “No Candle No Light,” and it’s not what fans were expecting! The track, which dropped on Nov. 15, has a tropical feel, and while it’s upbeat overall, the lyrics are actually all about lost love! Nicki starts out the track, with a verse all on her own, but Zayn soon joins her, and the two sing in perfect harmony. “I can’t do it, no baby, I can’t do it//I only end up losing, who are we fooling//Agree to disagree, some things ain’t meant to be//I wanted you and me, SMS in the morning like//We gotta, we gotta, we gotta face it,” they croon. Fans instantly flipped after hearing the new track! “IM HERE JAMMING TO THIS SONG THANK YOU FOR MAKING MY LIFE BETTER I LOVE YOU YOUR MUSIC NEVER DISAPPOINTS AND NEVER WILL,” one fan said on Twitter.

The new music from Zayn comes just one week after the solo singer revealed he isn’t in touch with his former One Direction bandmates anymore. The singer admitted that things fell apart between him and the 1D guys before he even left the band back in 2015! “I ain’t spoke to any of them for a long time, to be honest with you,” he said in the Dec. 2018 interview with British Vogue magazine.“That’s just the way it is. There’s things that happen and things that were said after I left. Snide things. Small things that I would never have expected.” It looks like Zayn is doing just fine on his own!

Listen to “No Candle No Light” above! In a time where music collaborations are reigning king, this collab in particular really takes the crown.