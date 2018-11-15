Teresa Giudice ‘Heartbroken’ After Learning Husband Won’t Be Allowed To Visit Once Deported

Teresa Giudice is struggling to come to terms with the fact that her husband Joe won’t be able to come back to the U.S. once he’s deported back to his native Italy.

It’s a fact that Teresa Giudice, 46, is going to have to face. If her husband Joe is deported back to his native Italy after he’s released from prison in March 2019, the 46-year-old will never, ever be able to step foot on U.S. soil again. A month after an immigration judge ruled that the Real Housewives of New Jersey star will have to leave the country once he’s served his 41-month sentence for fraud we’re learning that Teresa is “heartbroken” over the cold, hard reality of the situation.

A source close to Teresa tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, “Teresa is absolutely heartbroken over the news that Joe will not be allowed back into America once he’s deported. However, she is still a bit delusional and does not believe it will actually happen. She thinks Joe will somehow, magically be able to remain in the States despite what the judges are saying and all the signs and facts that point to the contrary.”

Since Judge John Ellington made his ruling in October, Joe has filed an appeal within the required 30 days, according to a Nov. 11 Page Six report. But Teresa’s friend says the mom-of-four is “majorly in denial about what is going on.” The person adds, “Teresa is not really an emotional person and lives in denial with a lot of things in her life, but her oldest daughter Gia realizes this is in fact a reality.”

Teresa and Joe have four daughters together – Gia, 17, Gabriella, 14, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 9. They also have a large extended family, which includes Teresa’s brother Joe Gorga and his wife Melissa (both 39) who are also on RHONJ. The pal says, “Family and friends alike both see that Teresa is out running around like crazy and traveling, doing her best to distract herself from what is actually going on. They wish she’d stay home more with her girls as her girls are her world, however, she’s doing it to numb the pain.” The insider concludes, “Teresa would never leave Joe because she doesn’t want to actually go through a divorce, but of course she’s angry and resentful. She’s most concerned about her daughters and making sure they’re OK.”

During a Nov. 6 Good Morning America appearance Teresa confirmed that the deportation saga is having an impact on her family. But, she said, ” I have to stay strong. I have four beautiful daughters and they need their mommy.”