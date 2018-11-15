Teresa Giudice, 46, Reveals Amazing Abs In Tiny Bikini Ahead Of Bikini Competition — Insane Pics

46 has never looked better! ‘RHONJ’ star Teresa Giudice has revealed her new bikini bod after months of training, & she looks incredible. See the photos here!

Teresa Giudice has been putting in work at the gym, and well, it paid off. The 46-year-old reality star showed off her fit bod during the Nov. 14 episode of The Real Housewives Of New Jersey, and she had abs for days! The star stepped in front of her trainer for the episode, to take a look at her progress. ‘I’ve been training for about three and a half months. It’s my first time coming out in a bikini,’ Teresa revealed, as she donned a tiny two-piece. Her rhinestoned bikini was enough to command attention, but Teresa’s flawless body was not to be ignored! The New Jersey native was looking longer and leaner than ever!

While we’ve got to give Teresa major props for the hours she’s been putting in at the gym, her trainer, Tracey, wasn’t quite as impressed. The famed workout maven was a harsh critic on her client. “Not tight enough. Leaner…everywhere,” Tracey told Teresa after she changed into a bikini. “You can’t be bulls***ing on your cardio. You need to get up on stage wearing dental floss being the best you could possibly be. Right now you’re standing there like a pile of s**t,’ Tracey told her. Teresa’s trainer is not messing around!

The episode also held plenty of other drama as well. At one point, Teresa seemingly reignited her feud with her brother and his wife, Joe and Melissa Gorga! Teresa blasted her brother for not spending enough time with their dad. Their on-again, off-again feud has been calm for some time, but things got a little rocky during the Wednesday episode. Teresa hammered Joe some more, once again saying he needs to spend more time with their dad.

As Teresa prepares for her upcoming bikini competition, it’s not the first time she has gone through the process! Back in June, she competed in the bikini division of a bodybuilding competition, and went on to win third place! Not too shabby, Teresa.