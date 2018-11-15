Taylor Swift: Why She’s Planning To ‘Lie Low’ For The Holidays — She Wants To Just Spoil Her Cats & ‘Hang Out’

How is Talyor Swift going to ring in the holidays this year? A source close to the star told HL EXCLUSIVELY her plans to relax and kick it with her friends and family.

Taylor Swift‘s plans for her upcoming yuletide festivities are some serious holiday goals. A source close to the pop singer told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY her low-key approach to the season of greetings this year. “Taylor wants to lie low and hang out with family and friends and just hopes everyone is happy and healthy,” our source told us. “She doesn’t need much more than that right now in her life. Things are pretty good.”

However, despite not wanting any presents herself, Taylor is all about treating her feline besties Olivia and Meredith to all of the best gifts. “As for gifts for the holidays she really wants to and will spoil Olivia and Meredith, her cats,” our source went on to say. “They always live the best life but they are definitely going to be very much spoiled this year and their holiday season is going to be awesome because Taylor loves them so much.”

We reported earlier how Zayn Malik may have seemingly confirmed a wild theory about Taylor. Way back in 2017, there was a lot of speculation that Taylor had been transported outside of her apartment in a suitcase. In a new interview for the December issue of Vogue U.K Zayn admitted, “She was traveling around in a suitcase,” in order to avoid the paparazzi while she was recording Reputation. Who knows? Maybe she’ll receive a new suitcase for the holidays! We’ll keep you posted on all of the latest news about Taylor. In the meantime, check out all of her latest pics in our gallery above.