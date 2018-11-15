Tension is in the air in this exclusive preview of part 1 of the ‘Shahs Of Sunset’ reunion! GG and Reza go at it over her ongoing divorce battle with Shalom! Then, GG angrily exits the room mid-reunion and everyone’s speechless! Watch it go down right here!

The drama has reached an all time high with the cast of Shah Of Sunset! During the season seven reunion, GG (Golensa Gharachedaghi) abruptly leaves after an angry blowout with Reza (Farahan)! And, let us remind you, this is only part one! In this exclusive clip from the reunion — which airs Thursday, November 15 at 9 PM ET/PT on Bravo — GG is surprised that Reza still has an issue with her, after she thought they moved passed their problems.

The clip opens with GG confronting the group about her ex-husband, Shalom’s ex-wife being invited to her Valentine’s Day Party. Everyone knows he’s GG’s ex, so she was clearly upset that his ex was invited. Then, Reza moves onto GG and Shalom’s situation. Remember Reza and Mike still keep in touch with Shalom. GG claims Shalom is suing her, which is making it impossible to finalize the divorce. And, since Reza still keeps in touch with him, GG is upset that everyone seems to believe Shalom over her!

“I keep being the aggressor because I’m the loudest one in the room and I bark and I bit and I do all of that. But, there’s the people under the table that are doing this and this and this (makes poking gestures), until you do that,” GG explains. Andy Cohen then chimes in and asks, “So you’re saying it’s outside forces?” GG replies, “Of course! He’s just sitting here giggling, saying, ‘Oh yeah, I invited your ex-wife, haha yes I did.’ He doesn’t care how much that hurt me still!”

Reza: “She jumped my husband, she physically scratched…”

GG: “It hurt me so much!”

Reza: “Who cares?”

GG: “I know you don’t!”

Reza: “You’re vile toward me, you’ve done the worst things!

GG: “I thought you were over that. Why did you say we moved past that if we haven’t?”

Reza: “Because you lied!”

GG: “About what?”

Reza: “First of all, I came back and you and I made up once you got with Shalom.” (Cuts to clip where they get married) “So then, I talked to Shalom and he said you’re full of sh-t, everything you’re saying about him is a lie, he’s not suing you.”

GG: “The fact that you’re going to believe Shalom and you’re not going to come to me. How long have you been holding on to this for how long now?”

Reza: “2 days, we had dinner at my house.”

GG: “Now I’m being sued for bullshi-t! I’m done, I’m not going to be called a liar.” — That’s when GG storms out!

As the reunion kicks off, there’s plenty more drama to be seen! Newlyweds Mercedes and husband Tommy have life-changing news to share with their friends, but only after they’ve spoken with Mercedes’ opinionated mother Vida. Reza, joined by his husband Adam, recounts the challenging hurdles that led them to the brink of divorce. Mike finds himself on the defense after talk of his most recent failed relationship leads Destiney and Nema to question his treatment of women. When the group confronts GG about her excessive smoking, it becomes too much for their impulsive friend. — Don’t forget to watch it all go down, only on Bravo!