14 Sexiest Latin Grammys Dresses Of All-Time: Camila Cabello, JLo & More

The Latin Grammy Awards have seen some incredible red carpet looks over the years! See some of the sexiest dresses worn by celebs like Jennifer Lopez and Camila Cabello!

It’s nearly time for the 2018 Latin Grammy Awards, but before celebs start showing up at the MGM Grand Garden Area in Las Vegas, we thought we’d take a look back at some of the best fashion moments of years past. From Jennifer Lopez to Camila Cabello, some of our favorite stars have attended the show in sexy and stunning looks. The bar has clearly been set high, but we’re sure the stars will heat up the red carpet again tonight, Nov. 15!

One of our favorite looks to ever grace the Latin Grammys red carpet came in 2017 courtesy of Cabello. The “Havana” hitmaker looked absolutely gorgeous in a pastel Monique Lhuillier gown that looked as if it had been painted by Claude Monet. The delicate sheer dress featured a plunging neckline that went almost all the way down to her waist, which was cinched with a pink ribbon. Cabello matched her makeup to the look by choosing soft pink lipstick and eyeshadow. She pulled her hair back into a braid, leaving some pieces out in front to frame her face. Stunning!

Lopez has also delivered some quality ensembles over the years. In 2016, she slayed the red carpet in a purple beaded Zuhair Murad jumpsuit that featured sheer panels down her legs, arms and across her chest. The flared jumpsuit also totally looked like a dress when she stood with her legs together, which is, quite frankly, the best part of wearing a jumpsuit. Like, “oh you think this is a dress? Haha, nope it’s PANTS!” For real though, she looked so good. Check out the gallery above to see even more of the sexiest looks from the Latin Grammy Awards over the years!

The 2018 Latin Grammys will broadcast live Nov. 15 from Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena on Univision.