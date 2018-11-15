Penelope Disick & True Thompson Couldn’t Be Cuter In New Cousin Pics

O-M-G! As if True Thompson and Penelope Disick weren’t adorable enough on our own, they’re precious as can be in this new photo. Take a look at the cute cousins!

Penelope Disick, 6, and seven-month-old True Thompson make the perfect pair! Khloe Kardashian, 34, posted two pictures on Instagram of the cousins sitting side by side with the caption, “My soul is complete because of you. Please, Father Time, can you slow down just a little. I love being an Auntie and a Mommy.” Aw! In the adorable new shots, Penelope and True are on a couch, but while the baby is smiling wide, her older cousin is holding onto her protectively with a serious face. True has a huge pink bow on her head to match her onesie, while Penelope sports black pants, a white tank and a necklace with her name on it.

This isn’t the first time that Keeping Up With the Kardashians fans have gotten a chance to see Penelope and True hanging out. Who could forget the time these two had a photo shoot together? Khloe shared a few pics with fans of Penelope holding a camera up to her baby cousin while she sat in a little chair. Such a sweet moment! “These are the moments I’ve been waiting for!!!” Khloe wrote. “How blessed am I?!?! P is an incredible photographer! And True is a very good baby model lol (she sort of had no choice).” And as if that wasn’t cute enough, the pair has also taken funny pictures together with Snapchat filters.

But these two aren’t the only KarJenner cousins who hang out on the reg! It’s no secret that Penelope and North West, 5, are inseparable — even having joint birthday parties — and teeny tiny True has already had sleepovers with ten-month-old Chicago West and nine-month-old Stormi Webster.

We are living for any and all pictures of the next generation of KarJenners. TBH, if they had a spinoff show, we’d love to watch. How much do you want to bet that these little ladies have a ton of fun together?