’90 Day Fiance’ fans, you don’t want to miss this! After keeping their pregnancy under wraps, Paul and Karine are letting their followers up close and personal to the mom-to-be’s baby belly. Take a look at their little one’s kicks!

Paul Staehle, 35, and Karine Martins were doing the most back in September to mask the fact that they were expecting their first child — but they’re not hiding their little one anymore! In fact, the 90 Day Fiance stars did just the opposite of that when they shared a video of Karine’s bare baby belly. The footage of the mom-to-be’s stomach was circled in yellow so Instagram users could see exactly where Paul and Karine’s baby was kicking. Such a precious moment! While their faces weren’t on camera, just the twitching belly, it’s safe to say the married couple were crazy excited to have their little one moving around. That’s because just days before, the Brazilian native admitted that her baby had stopped kicking.

“My baby did not kick for three days,” Karine said in an Instagram video. “I was crying, but it’s okay. He gave me many, many, many, many kicks today.” And now we’ve got the video evidence to prove it! Paul and Karine’s baby is going to be an active little tot if all of the kicking is anything to go by. This is the first time that the reality star has given fans a glimpse of her bare baby bump since confirming her pregnancy. Recall that just two months ago, Karine was photographed with her husband in an airport with his bag held right over her stomach. It was clear that she and Paul were trying to hide their pregnancy from the world, but now they’re opening up about it. Yay!

When these two tied the knot, though, Paul did admit that they were planning of having kids together at some point. “As we add our children to our current path who will one day grow up and take their own unique roads of life, I will forever be by your side until our road ends,” he wrote to Karine in a lengthy Insta caption.

Soon, this pair will become a family of three. And since they’ve been sharing so much on Instagram lately, here’s to hoping that they keep that up when their bundle of joy arrives!